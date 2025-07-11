Man grabs gun, shoots two policemen
published : 11 Jul 2025 at 07:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A young man grabbed a gun from a police officer and opened fire, injuring two officers in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. He was subdued and taken into custody.
The incident happened at about 11am in a condominium garden on Ratchada Soi 16.
Police were told that a man was behaving erratically at the condominium.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a 26-year-old man, later identified as Jirasak, who claimed to be from a special combat unit. The officers noticed that he appeared intoxicated. They then attempted to persuade him to go to the police station to talk.
Mr Jirasak suddenly grabbed a gun from one officer. In the struggle, two shots were fired. One round struck the left chest of one officer’s bulletproof vest and another bullet hit an officer’s left upper arm.
Police successfully subdued the suspect and took him into custody for questioning.
An investigation is ongoing to find out a motive for the attack.
Vocabulary
- behave: to do things in a particular way - ประพฤติตัว
- bulletproof (adj): strong enough to not allow bullets to go through - กันกระสุน,ลูกกระสุนยิงไม่เข้า
- combat (noun): fighting; fighting during a war - การต่อสู้
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- erratically: not following any plan or regular pattern; that you cannot rely on; unpredictable - ไม่แน่ไม่นอน, เอาแน่เอานอนไม่ได้
- grabbing: taking or holding somebody/something with your hand suddenly, firmly or roughly - จับ,ฉวย,คว้า,แย่ง
- intoxicated: having had too much of an alcoholic drink, a drug, etc. - มึนเมา
- motive: a reason for doing something - แรงจูงใจ
- persuade: to make someone agree to do something by giving them reasons why they should - โน้มน้าวใจ เกลี้ยกล่อม
- round: a bullet or a shot that is fired from a weapon - นัด(กระสุน) ชุดยิง
- struggle: a difficult fight or an attempt to defeat someone - การต่อสู้เพื่อความอยู่รอด
- subdue (verb): to defeat a person or a group of people, and to take control of them - ปราบ
- vest: a sleeve-less covering for the top part of your body -