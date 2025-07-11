Man grabs gun, shoots two policemen

Police subdue a 26-year-old man after he grabbed a gun from a police patrol officer and opened fire, injuring two officers at a condominium garden in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo: Association of Mass Communications, News, Radio and Television, amcnewstv Facebook page)

A young man grabbed a gun from a police officer and opened fire, injuring two officers in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. He was subdued and taken into custody.

The incident happened at about 11am in a condominium garden on Ratchada Soi 16.

Police were told that a man was behaving erratically at the condominium.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 26-year-old man, later identified as Jirasak, who claimed to be from a special combat unit. The officers noticed that he appeared intoxicated. They then attempted to persuade him to go to the police station to talk.

Mr Jirasak suddenly grabbed a gun from one officer. In the struggle, two shots were fired. One round struck the left chest of one officer’s bulletproof vest and another bullet hit an officer’s left upper arm.

Police successfully subdued the suspect and took him into custody for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing to find out a motive for the attack.