158 blacktip reef sharks spotted in Maya Bay
published : 11 Jul 2025 at 07:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Thai marine researchers have reported a remarkable sighting of 158 blacktip reef sharks off the coast of Krabi.
The sighting was made in Maya Bay, part of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.
The presence of so many sharks is another encouraging sign for Maya Bay, which has become a model for marine conservation.
The site gained fame as the setting for the hit movie The Beach 25 years ago.
The discovery was made during a survey conducted from July 2-8 as part of the Shark Watch Project. It marks the highest number of blacktip reef sharks seen at one time in the bay, according to the research team.
The peak occurred on the morning of July 3 when researchers spotted all 158 sharks using drones and underwater video to study their behaviour.
Vocabulary
- behaviour: the way that someone acts or behaves - พฤติกรรม, การกระทำตัว
- conservation (noun): the protection of plants and animals, natural areas, and interesting and important structures and buildings, especially from the damaging effects of human activity - การอนุรักษ์ธรรมชาติ, การป้องกันความสูญเสีย, การสงวนไว้
- drone (noun): an aircraft (or ship) without a pilot, controlled from the ground - เครื่องบินไร้คนขับที่ควบคุมด้วยวิทยุทางไกล
- encouraging: creating hope; positive; indicating something good is likely to happen - ทําให้ใจมีกําลังขึ้น, ชูใจ
- marine: relating to the sea and creatures that live in it - เกี่ยวกับทะเล
- peak (adj): the time when something is at its highest or greatest level - ช่วงเวลาที่หนาแน่น, ช่วงเวลาที่พบมากที่สุด
- presence: the fact of being in a particular place, thing or situation - การเข้าร่วม, การมีอยู่
- reef: a long line of rock or coral in the sea, with its top just below or just above the surface - แนวปะการังใต้ทะเล
- shark (noun): a large sea fish with very sharp teeth and a pointed fin on its back. There are several types of shark, some of which can attack people swimming - ปลาฉลาม
- sighting: an occasion when somebody sees somebody/something, especially something unusual or something that lasts for only a short time - โอกาสที่จะได้เห็น