158 blacktip reef sharks spotted in Maya Bay

A sighting of 158 blacktip reef sharks has been recorded in Maya Bay in Krabi province. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Thai marine researchers have reported a remarkable sighting of 158 blacktip reef sharks off the coast of Krabi.

The sighting was made in Maya Bay, part of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

The presence of so many sharks is another encouraging sign for Maya Bay, which has become a model for marine conservation.

The site gained fame as the setting for the hit movie The Beach 25 years ago.

The discovery was made during a survey conducted from July 2-8 as part of the Shark Watch Project. It marks the highest number of blacktip reef sharks seen at one time in the bay, according to the research team.

The peak occurred on the morning of July 3 when researchers spotted all 158 sharks using drones and underwater video to study their behaviour.