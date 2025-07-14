Thai ex-ranger arrested for punching Cambodian soldier

Thai and Cambodian soldiers meet at Ta Muen Thom in Surin in 2013. (File photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

SURIN: A former Thai paramilitary ranger was arrested for punching a Cambodian soldier at Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in this northeastern province on Sunday.

According to Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, the Suranaree Task Force reported at 10.20am that a Thai tourist hit a Cambodian soldier who was part of a coordination team at Ta Muen Thom temple ruins. The man punched the Cambodian officer from behind and in front before fleeing.

Thai officials later arrested the man.

The army spokesman identified the man as former paramilitary ranger Sommai Srisukranan, the leader of a paramilitary ranger club at the Pak Thong Chai camp in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The arrested man also leads a war veterans' network in Samut Sakhon province.

At the temple ruins, Thai military officers tried to talk with the assaulted soldier as part efforts to maintain ties between local officials on both sides.

The assailant was to face police prosecution, Maj Gen Winthai said.

Ta Muen Thom is among four Thai border areas that Cambodia claims as its own territory.