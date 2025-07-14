Thai ex-ranger arrested for punching Cambodian soldier
published : 14 Jul 2025 at 07:29
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
SURIN: A former Thai paramilitary ranger was arrested for punching a Cambodian soldier at Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in this northeastern province on Sunday.
According to Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, the Suranaree Task Force reported at 10.20am that a Thai tourist hit a Cambodian soldier who was part of a coordination team at Ta Muen Thom temple ruins. The man punched the Cambodian officer from behind and in front before fleeing.
Thai officials later arrested the man.
The army spokesman identified the man as former paramilitary ranger Sommai Srisukranan, the leader of a paramilitary ranger club at the Pak Thong Chai camp in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The arrested man also leads a war veterans' network in Samut Sakhon province.
At the temple ruins, Thai military officers tried to talk with the assaulted soldier as part efforts to maintain ties between local officials on both sides.
The assailant was to face police prosecution, Maj Gen Winthai said.
Ta Muen Thom is among four Thai border areas that Cambodia claims as its own territory.
Vocabulary
- assailant: someone who violently attacks another person - ผู้ทำร้าย
- assaulted: attacked by someone violently - ถูกทำร้ายร่างกาย
- claim: saying that you have the right to have or own something, especially land or property - การอ้างสิทธิ
- coordination: the act of making all the people involved in a plan or activity work together in an organised way - การประสานกัน
- efforts (noun): attempts to do something - ความพยายาม
- flee: to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger - หนี อพยพ
- former: of or in an earlier time; before the present time or in the past - อดีต, แต่ก่อน
- leader: the person in charge of a group of people; who manages them and "leads" them in doing some activity - ผู้นำ
- maintain (verb): to keep something at the same level or state and not change it -
- network: a large system of connected parts, organisations, people, etc. - เครือข่าย
- paramilitary (adj): helping the official army of a country - เกี่ยวกับหน่วยเสริมการทหาร
- paramilitary rangers: unofficial soldiers who are specially trained to make surprise attacks on an enemy and who support a country’s regular army - ทหารอาสา
- prosecution: the process of accusing someone of a crime and asking a court of law to judge them - การดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย
- punch: a hard hit made with the fist (= closed hand) - การชก, การต่อย
- ruins: the remains of a building that has been badly damaged or destroyed - ซากปรักหักพัง
- soldier (n): a person who works in an army -
- ties: relations; connections - ความสัมพันธ์
- veteran: a person who has been a soldier, sailor, etc. in a war - ทหารผ่านศึก