Naked American 'rescued' from condo drainage pipe
published : 15 Jul 2025 at 07:36
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A naked American man who insisted he needed no help was pulled from a drainage pipe at a Bangkok condominium on Monday morning after residents found him stuck underground.
The 28-year-old American, identified as "Jack", was discovered by residents at a building on Kanlapaphruek Road in Chomthong district. They called Bangkhuntien police after seeing the man had fallen through a gap in concrete near a canal.
Police found Jack lying naked in an underground space with his legs sticking out of a drainage pipe.
Rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department came with cutting and drilling equipment to help free him.
The man was awake and told rescuers in English that he did not need help and could get out by himself. But when rescuers started cutting and drilling through concrete, he crawled deeper into the pipe and shouted incoherently.
Rescuers went into the small space and used canvas to secure the man's body before pulling him to safety. Another team pushed his legs up from the water below.
During the rescue, the man bit a woman rescuer's watch strap and chewed on it before spitting it out.
After being pulled out, he continued speaking unclear words and spat at rescuers. They put a mask over his mouth and tied him to a backboard.
The man had only minor cuts and no serious injuries. Rescuers said he showed signs of drug use, including paranoia and confusion.
A foreign resident at the condominium helped translate. Jack said he had lived in the building before with a Thai girlfriend, but it was not clear how he got into the drainage space.
The man was taken to Somdet Chaopraya Hospital for treatment. The US embassy was asked to contact his relatives.
Police were continuing their investigation.
Vocabulary
- confusion: a feeling that you do not understand something or cannot decide what to do - ความสับสน
- crawl: to move along the ground on your hands and knees or with your body close to the ground - คลาน
- drainage: the system of water or waste liquids flowing away from somewhere into the ground or down pipes - การระบายน้ำ
- drill: (v) to make a hole in something, using a drill -
- embassy: a group of officials who represent their government in a foreign country - สถานทูต
- free: to release; to allow someone to go free - ปล่อยตัว
- incoherent (adj): unable to express yourself clearly, not clear and hard to understand - พูดไม่ปะติดปะต่อ, ขาดลำดับ, ไม่เกาะติดกัน
- insist: to keep saying very firmly that something is true, even when other people will not believe you - ยืนกราน
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- paranoia (noun): extreme fright or fear, the mental disease of extreme fear - อาการทางจิตที่หวาดระแวง, , โรคจิตหวาดระแวง
- pipe (noun): a long tube used for carrying water, oil, gas, etc. from one place to another place - ท่อ
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- spit: (past: spat) to force something out from your mouth - พ่น,ถุย, บ้วนน้ำลาย
- stuck: unable to move, or fixed in a particular position or place - ติด