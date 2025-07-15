Naked American 'rescued' from condo drainage pipe

The naked man, showing symptoms of drug intoxication, is seen in the drainage system of a condominium building in Chomthong district of Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

A naked American man who insisted he needed no help was pulled from a drainage pipe at a Bangkok condominium on Monday morning after residents found him stuck underground.

The 28-year-old American, identified as "Jack", was discovered by residents at a building on Kanlapaphruek Road in Chomthong district. They called Bangkhuntien police after seeing the man had fallen through a gap in concrete near a canal.

Police found Jack lying naked in an underground space with his legs sticking out of a drainage pipe.

Rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department came with cutting and drilling equipment to help free him.

The man was awake and told rescuers in English that he did not need help and could get out by himself. But when rescuers started cutting and drilling through concrete, he crawled deeper into the pipe and shouted incoherently.

Rescuers went into the small space and used canvas to secure the man's body before pulling him to safety. Another team pushed his legs up from the water below.

During the rescue, the man bit a woman rescuer's watch strap and chewed on it before spitting it out.

After being pulled out, he continued speaking unclear words and spat at rescuers. They put a mask over his mouth and tied him to a backboard.

The man had only minor cuts and no serious injuries. Rescuers said he showed signs of drug use, including paranoia and confusion.

A foreign resident at the condominium helped translate. Jack said he had lived in the building before with a Thai girlfriend, but it was not clear how he got into the drainage space.

The man was taken to Somdet Chaopraya Hospital for treatment. The US embassy was asked to contact his relatives.

Police were continuing their investigation.