Phuket enjoys surprise off-season arrivals hike

Visitors enjoy hanging out at Lard Yai Walking Street on Thalang Road and Soi Rommanee in Phuket's old town. It ranks among the island province's most vibrant attractions and draws big crowds with its lively atmosphere, local crafts and cultural charm. Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket is seeing a shift in tourism patterns as European travellers embrace off-season travel, with tourism revenue expected to grow by over 40 billion baht, or around 10%, this year, says the Phuket Tourist Association.

Tourists from the UK, Germany and France have shown rising interest in visiting Phuket during the green season, a period traditionally regarded as the off-peak months, said the president of the association.

Direct flights from Europe are increasing, particularly from France and tourism revenue in Phuket could grow by more than 40 billion baht in 2025, up from 498 billion baht last year, the president said.

While Chinese tourist arrivals dropped by roughly 50% during the last green season, visitors from India rose by a similar amount.

Sophon Suwannarat, governor of Phuket, said attracting higher-quality tourists is essential. "The current number of visitors, 13-14 million a year, is appropriate. The focus now should be on high-spending markets," he said.

Mr Sophon said Chinese tourists have begun to return, with recent flights from Bangkok to Phuket carrying many Chinese passengers due to the school holidays in July and August.