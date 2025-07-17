American held with 6.6kg of heroin at Phuket airport
published : 17 Jul 2025 at 11:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A 60-year-old American man was arrested at Phuket airport on Wednesday evening after police found 6.6 kilogrammes of heroin in his luggage as he prepared to board a flight for France.
According to Phuket tourist police, informants told detectives on Monday that an American man would be attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country.
On Wednesday detectives located the suspect and followed him to Phuket airport. An X-ray of his suitcase showed suspicious items when the man was checking in for his flight.
Police found 10 boxes of creamer, which actually contained packets of heroin weighing a total of 6.6kg.
The man told police that a French friend had asked him to carry the suitcase to France. He planned to travel via Doha and Brussels.
Vocabulary
- creamer: a product added to coffee or tea that looks and tastes like cream but it is not - ภาชนะที่ใส่ครีม,ตู้เย็นที่ช่วยเร่งการเกิดครีม
- detective: a person, especially a police officer, whose job is to examine crimes and catch criminals - นักสืบ; ผู้สืบสวน
- heroin (noun): a powerful illegal drug made from morphine, that some people take for pleasure and can become addicted to - เฮโรอีน, ยาเสพติดร้ายแรงชนิดหนึ่ง
- informant: someone who secretly gives information about someone to the police or someone in authority - ผู้ให้ข้อมูล, ผู้บอก, ผู้แจ้ง
- smuggle: to take drugs, money, people, etc. to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า
- suspicious: making you believe that something is wrong, dangerous or illegal - น่าสงสัย