American held with 6.6kg of heroin at Phuket airport

An officer displays heroin seized from an American passenger at Phuket airport on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Tourist Police)

A 60-year-old American man was arrested at Phuket airport on Wednesday evening after police found 6.6 kilogrammes of heroin in his luggage as he prepared to board a flight for France.

According to Phuket tourist police, informants told detectives on Monday that an American man would be attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country.

On Wednesday detectives located the suspect and followed him to Phuket airport. An X-ray of his suitcase showed suspicious items when the man was checking in for his flight.

Police found 10 boxes of creamer, which actually contained packets of heroin weighing a total of 6.6kg.

The man told police that a French friend had asked him to carry the suitcase to France. He planned to travel via Doha and Brussels.