Two 15-year-old boys rescued from Bangkok sex trafficker
published : 18 Jul 2025 at 13:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two 15-year-old boys have been rescued in a police sting operation in Bangkok, where a 27-year-old man was arrested for trafficking minors for sex.
The suspect, identified only as Chaiyaporn, was apprehended in a hotel room in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, the Children and Women Protection Sub-division said on Thursday.
According to investigators, Mr Chaiyaporn had been using the Line messaging app under the name "Daimon" to coordinate with clients seeking to exploit minors for sexual purposes.
Undercover officers contacted him through the app, posing as clients and requesting two boys. A meeting was arranged at the hotel on Wednesday, where police arrested the suspect and rescued the children.
Officers also seized several packets of condoms and cash allegedly used to entice the boys into the illegal activity.
Mr Chaiyaporn confessed to having carried out the offence seven or eight times. He told police he received 500 baht per child, while the remaining 1,000 baht went to a man known only as "Mr A", who was arrested later that same day.
Both suspects were taken to Nang Loeng Police Station. Mr A was also transferred to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for further legal action, police said.
Vocabulary
- apprehended (verb): caught; arrested; caught by the police - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- entice: persuade someone to do something by offering them something pleasant - ล่อใจ
- exploit: to treat someone unfairly in order to get some benefit for yourself - หาประโยชน์จาก
- investigator: someone whose job is to officially find out the facts about something - ผู้สอบสวน, ผู้สำรวจ, ผู้ตรวจสอบ
- minor: someone who has not reached the age where they are legally an adult - เยาวชน
- offence: a crime or illegal activity for which there is a punishment - การกระทำผิดกฎหมายหรือข้อบังคับ
- seize: to take something using official power and force - ยึด, จับกุม
- trafficker: someone in the business of buying and selling things illegally or of illegally transporting people for work in other countries or areas - ผู้ลักลอบค้าสินค้าผิดกฎหมายหรือลักลอบขายแรงงานผิดกฎหมาย
- undercover: working secretly using a false appearance in order to get information for the police or government - ลึกลับ,ลี้ลับ,ทำอย่างลับ