Brazilian couple caught smuggling 6.6kg of cocaine onto Koh Samui
published : 21 Jul 2025 at 07:12
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Customs officers and local police on Koh Samui have arrested a Brazilian man and woman after 6.63 kilograms of cocaine were discovered hidden in their luggage at the island’s international airport.
The suspects, who police named as Mr Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Ms Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were detained late on Saturday morning upon arrival at Samui International Airport. Officers found two black suitcases with the drugs hidden among clothing and personal items.
Police said the pair had flown from Sao Paulo international airport in Brazil on Qatar Airways on Thursday. They transited through Doha before arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 9am on Saturday. The Brazilian couple then boarded a Bangkok Airways flight to Koh Samui.
Customs officials scanning luggage from international arrivals found the narcotics, weighing 3.62 kg in one bag and 3.31 kg in the other.
Both suspects said it was their first time visiting Thailand.
Vocabulary
- customs (noun): the checking and collecting of taxes on goods leaving or entering the country, carried out by the customs department - งานที่เกี่ยวข้องกับภาษีศุลกากร
- detain: to keep someone in a police station or prison and not allow them to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- narcotics: illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- scan: to look at something very carefully, because you hope or expect to see a particular person or thing - มองกวาด, ดูผ่าน ๆ ตา
- smuggle: to take things or people to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ลักลอบนำเข้า/ออก
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- transit: the act of moving from one place to another - การเดินทางผ่าน