Brazilian couple caught smuggling 6.6kg of cocaine onto Koh Samui

A 25-year-old Brazilian woman stands next to an electronic scale weighing two packages of cocaine and a black suitcase. She and her male companion were arrested at Samui International Airport on Saturday after arriving on a flight from Bangkok with the drug hidden in two suitcases. (Photo: Bo Phut police station)

Customs officers and local police on Koh Samui have arrested a Brazilian man and woman after 6.63 kilograms of cocaine were discovered hidden in their luggage at the island’s international airport.

The suspects, who police named as Mr Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Ms Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were detained late on Saturday morning upon arrival at Samui International Airport. Officers found two black suitcases with the drugs hidden among clothing and personal items.

Police said the pair had flown from Sao Paulo international airport in Brazil on Qatar Airways on Thursday. They transited through Doha before arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 9am on Saturday. The Brazilian couple then boarded a Bangkok Airways flight to Koh Samui.

Customs officials scanning luggage from international arrivals found the narcotics, weighing 3.62 kg in one bag and 3.31 kg in the other.

Both suspects said it was their first time visiting Thailand.