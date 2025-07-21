Lorry dumps mud over 10 parked cars in Bangkok
published : 21 Jul 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A lorry transporting a load of mud caused damage to at least 10 parked vehicles after its side panel opened, spilling its contents onto a road in Bangkok early Sunday morning.
The spill covered a stretch of more than 200 metres and led to temporary traffic disruption. It happened around 12.30am. The truck was travelling along Theparak Road when the side panel came loose, allowing a large quantity of mud to fall onto the road and splash across vehicles parked along the roadside.
Volunteers from the Sai Mai civil defence unit found multiple cars coated in thick mud. The truck involved was found nearby, with its side panel still open.
By 2.50am, water trucks and civil defence volunteers had cleaned the area and restored normal traffic flow.
As of Sunday, discussions were ongoing between affected vehicle owners and the truck operator to negotiate compensation for the damage.
Vocabulary
- civil defence: the organisation and training of ordinary people to protect themselves from attack during a war or from natural disasters such as floods or storms - การป้องกันภัยฝ่ายพลเรือน
- compensation: money that someone receives because something bad has happened to them - เงินชดเชย
- discussion: conversation; talk - การสนทนา, การอภิปราย
- disruption: a situation in which something cannot continue because of a problem - การขัดขวาง, การหยุดชะงัก
- mud (noun): dirt mixed with water - โคลน
- multiple: many - มากมาย
- panel (noun): a flat piece of metal, wood, glass or other material that forms part of something such as a door, wall or solar equipment - แผ่นกระดานสี่เหลี่ยม, ไม้กระดานที่ใช้ปิดผนัง
- spill: (of a liquid) to come or fall out of a container - หกล้น
- volunteer (noun): someone who is not paid for the work that they do; someone who does something willingly without being required to - อาสาสมัคร