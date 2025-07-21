Lorry dumps mud over 10 parked cars in Bangkok

Mud is spattered along Theparak Road in Bangkok's Sai Mai district early Sunday after a lorry's side flap accidentally opened. (Photo: Twitter JS100Radio)

A lorry transporting a load of mud caused damage to at least 10 parked vehicles after its side panel opened, spilling its contents onto a road in Bangkok early Sunday morning.

The spill covered a stretch of more than 200 metres and led to temporary traffic disruption. It happened around 12.30am. The truck was travelling along Theparak Road when the side panel came loose, allowing a large quantity of mud to fall onto the road and splash across vehicles parked along the roadside.

Volunteers from the Sai Mai civil defence unit found multiple cars coated in thick mud. The truck involved was found nearby, with its side panel still open.

By 2.50am, water trucks and civil defence volunteers had cleaned the area and restored normal traffic flow.

As of Sunday, discussions were ongoing between affected vehicle owners and the truck operator to negotiate compensation for the damage.