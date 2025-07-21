Crime drops after 'Pattaya Model' launch
published : 21 Jul 2025 at 12:42
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have said a sharp decline in crime in Pattaya was due to the "Pattaya Model" -- a safety initiative launched in April that was designed to rebuild the city's image as a safe destination for tourists.
The initiative involves increased surveillance across three high-risk areas, with two checkpoints set up along Pattaya Beach, two on Walking Street and another at Bali Hai Pier.
A key feature is a crime mapping system that is driven by data collected from local police and community sources, which the police can use to identify high-risk zones.
The system is backed by smart surveillance cameras equipped with a real-time, facial recognition system which is linked to a shared database of wanted people.
Since the initiative was launched, physical assault cases dropped from 111 in April to 50 in June, while property-related crimes declined from 81 to 48 over the same period.
Vocabulary
- case: a particular situation or a situation of a particular type - กรณี, เหตุการณ์, สถานการณ์
- checkpoint: a place where people are stopped and questioned and vehicles are examined, especially at a border between two countries - ด่านตรวจ
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- initiative: a new action or movement, often intended to solve a problem - ความคิดริเริ่ม
- mapping (noun): the process of making a map of an area - การทำแผนที่
- physical assault (noun): attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- recognition: the act of remembering who somebody is when you see them, or of identifying what something is - การรู้จำ
- surveillance: the process of carefully watching a person or place that may be involved in a criminal activity - การตรวจตรา