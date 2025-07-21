Crime drops after 'Pattaya Model' launch

Police have said a sharp decline in crime in Pattaya was due to the "Pattaya Model" -- a safety initiative launched in April that was designed to rebuild the city's image as a safe destination for tourists.

The initiative involves increased surveillance across three high-risk areas, with two checkpoints set up along Pattaya Beach, two on Walking Street and another at Bali Hai Pier.

A key feature is a crime mapping system that is driven by data collected from local police and community sources, which the police can use to identify high-risk zones.

The system is backed by smart surveillance cameras equipped with a real-time, facial recognition system which is linked to a shared database of wanted people.

Since the initiative was launched, physical assault cases dropped from 111 in April to 50 in June, while property-related crimes declined from 81 to 48 over the same period.