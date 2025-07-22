Storm Wipha kills 2 Chinese tourists, more rain forecast

Rescue volunteers and police take the body of Shin Yushi to Koh Lanta Hospital in Krabi province after he drowned in the rough seas on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

Strongs winds and a stormy sea claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists, and weathermen warned of continued downpours as the after-effects of Typhoon Wipha continue to hit parts of Thailand.

Police said that on Sunday a Chinese woman, Wang Yang, 53, was killed by a falling tree at a beach on Koh He island in Phuket.

Wang and her husband were lying on a beach bench under the tree when it was uprooted by the strong wind. It fell on top of them. Wang's husband escaped with minor injuries.

In Krabi province, officials reported the death of Shin Yushi, 34, who drowned off Koh Lanta on Sunday.

The visitor was reportedly swimming with a friend. He was swept away by the rough sea.

He was found dead about one kilometre away.

Phuket and Krabi were among the Andaman coast provinces pounded by heavy rain and stormy seas generated by Typhoon Wipha, which was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting China.

Storm Wipha also sank a boat transporting goods from mainland Krabi to a resort on Phi Phi island. The boat's driver was rescued by a trawler after clinging to a floating plastic container for at least four hours.