Storm Wipha kills 2 Chinese tourists, more rain forecast
published : 22 Jul 2025 at 07:25
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Strongs winds and a stormy sea claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists, and weathermen warned of continued downpours as the after-effects of Typhoon Wipha continue to hit parts of Thailand.
Police said that on Sunday a Chinese woman, Wang Yang, 53, was killed by a falling tree at a beach on Koh He island in Phuket.
Wang and her husband were lying on a beach bench under the tree when it was uprooted by the strong wind. It fell on top of them. Wang's husband escaped with minor injuries.
In Krabi province, officials reported the death of Shin Yushi, 34, who drowned off Koh Lanta on Sunday.
The visitor was reportedly swimming with a friend. He was swept away by the rough sea.
He was found dead about one kilometre away.
Phuket and Krabi were among the Andaman coast provinces pounded by heavy rain and stormy seas generated by Typhoon Wipha, which was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting China.
Storm Wipha also sank a boat transporting goods from mainland Krabi to a resort on Phi Phi island. The boat's driver was rescued by a trawler after clinging to a floating plastic container for at least four hours.
Vocabulary
- cling: to hold on to something tightly - ติดแน่น
- container: something used for storing or holding things, for example a box, bottle, or bowl - ภาชนะใส่ของ, หีบบรรจุ
- downgrade: to reduce someone or something to a lower rank or position, to reduce the strength of something - ลดความสำคัญ, ลดความรุนแรง
- drown: to sink under water and die - จมน้ำ
- minor: not important; small; having little influence or effect - เล็กน้อย
- pound: to hit something hard many times, especially in a way that makes a lot of noise - ตำ
- rough: (of a body of water) not calm or smooth - มีคลื่นมาก
- sank: caused something or someone to go down below the surface or to the bottom of a liquid or soft substance; past tense of "sink" - จม
- tropical storm (noun): the first level of dangerous storm: "A tropical storm is an organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined surface circulation and maximum sustained winds between 34 knots (39 mph) and 64 knots (74 mph). (Source: Wikipedia) - พายุโซนร้อน, พายุดีเปรสชันที่มีกำลังแรงขึ้น เกิดขึ้นในเขตร้อน ความเร็วลมบริเวณใกล้ศูนย์กลางประมาณ 70-120 กิโลเมตรต่อชั่วโมง [พจนานุกรมศัพท์ สสวท.]
- uproot: to pull a whole tree or plant from the ground, including all the roots that grow in the soil - ถอนต้นไม้, ถอนราก