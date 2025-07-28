Bangkok police raid drug party

Police raid a building linked to illegal drug activities in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, on Saturday. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

Forty-four men, many wearing only underwear and testing positive for drugs, were arrested during a raid on an illegal drug party early Saturday in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

The raid took place around 1.30am at a three-storey building on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21. The premises reportedly hosted a private party for LGBTQ customers, with reports of drug use and suspicious activity.

Police found crystal methamphetamine, or ice, injection equipment and drug paraphernalia on site.

The ground floor featured a lounge with sofas and karaoke, while colourful underwear was displayed behind the front counter. The upper floors had about 40 rooms for private use.

All 44 men, aged between 30 and 60, were detained and subjected to urine tests, with 27 testing positive.

A member of staff admitted to police that the venue catered to male clients for 250 baht per person and claimed the drugs were brought in by guests.