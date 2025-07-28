Bangkok police raid drug party
published : 28 Jul 2025 at 11:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Forty-four men, many wearing only underwear and testing positive for drugs, were arrested during a raid on an illegal drug party early Saturday in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.
The raid took place around 1.30am at a three-storey building on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21. The premises reportedly hosted a private party for LGBTQ customers, with reports of drug use and suspicious activity.
Police found crystal methamphetamine, or ice, injection equipment and drug paraphernalia on site.
The ground floor featured a lounge with sofas and karaoke, while colourful underwear was displayed behind the front counter. The upper floors had about 40 rooms for private use.
All 44 men, aged between 30 and 60, were detained and subjected to urine tests, with 27 testing positive.
A member of staff admitted to police that the venue catered to male clients for 250 baht per person and claimed the drugs were brought in by guests.
Vocabulary
- cater to: to try to satisfy a need - จัดหามาเพื่อคนใดคนหนึ่งหรือคนกลุ่มหนึ่ง
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- paraphernalia: all the objects needed for or connected with a particular activity - ของใช้จิปาถะ
- premises: the buildings and land that a business or organisation uses - ที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้าง
- raid (noun): a short (surprise) attack on an enemy or group - การจู่โจม,การโจมตี, การบุกเข้า
- suspicious: a feeling that someone or something cannot be trusted — - มีความสงสัย, ด้วยความสงสัย, สงสัย, พิรุธ
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ