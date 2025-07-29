Six dead in shooting at Bangkok market
published : 28 Jul 2025 at 15:04
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man shot dead five people before committing suicide at the Or Tor Kor market in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Monday.
The gunman was found dead on a bench inside the market building, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, with a rucksack beside his body. Police recovered an ID card and a driving licence identifying the deceased as a 61-year-old man from Nakhon Ratchasima. The name on the cards is Noi Praidaen.
Rescue workers confirmed that four market security guards and one woman vendor were shot dead. Two other women sustained injuries.
Footage captured the gunman running back toward eyewitnesses, with the bodies of the security guards lying on a road within the market compound.
The shooting occurred at 12.38pm, according to rescue workers. Police are investigating the incident.
Vocabulary
- bench: a long seat for two or more people, usually made of wood - กระดานนั่ง, ม้านั่ง
- compound: an area enclosed by a fence or wall, usually in which people work or live - บริเวณ
- deceased: dead - ซึ่งตายแล้ว
- eyewitness: someone who sees something happen - พยานในเหตุการณ์
- rucksack: a backpack; a bag that you carry on your back, used when you are walking long distances or travelling to several different places - กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- vendor: someone who sells something, but often not in a shop - พ่อค้าแม่ค้าแผงลอย