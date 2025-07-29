Six dead in shooting at Bangkok market

Rescue workers examine the body of the gunman in the presence of police at the Or Tor Kor market in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo supplied)

A man shot dead five people before committing suicide at the Or Tor Kor market in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Monday.

The gunman was found dead on a bench inside the market building, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, with a rucksack beside his body. Police recovered an ID card and a driving licence identifying the deceased as a 61-year-old man from Nakhon Ratchasima. The name on the cards is Noi Praidaen.

Rescue workers confirmed that four market security guards and one woman vendor were shot dead. Two other women sustained injuries.

Footage captured the gunman running back toward eyewitnesses, with the bodies of the security guards lying on a road within the market compound.

The shooting occurred at 12.38pm, according to rescue workers. Police are investigating the incident.