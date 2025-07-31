Shooting at southern Thai festival leaves 2 dead

Screenshots from a video taken during the incident show festival-goers (left) running from gunshots and the gunman (blue shirt at right) engaged in a fight. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

A second victim has died from injuries sustained in a shooting rampage at a festival in Nakhon Si Thammarat province late Tuesday night.

Seven other people were wounded in the incident during the third annual Kam Lon Festival.

Witnesses said the incident began when the gunman, identified as “Ek Wangsai”, 41, got into a fight with Wannit Kanchanaphairote. When bystanders attempted to stop the fight, Ek opened fire indiscriminately, they said.

One of the festival organisers, was fatally shot in the throat while trying to break up the fight. The identity of the second fatality was not immediately available.

Video captured by festival-goers showed the sequence of events, with Ek firing approximately 10 rounds after the initial confrontation.

Mr Wannit, 42, was reported to be in critical condition at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. Another five men and a woman were also wounded.

Police said the gunman had recently completed a prison sentence for firearms and drug offences, and had a history of causing trouble when drunk.

Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to run away but was caught by police. He sustained injuries during the arrest and is currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.