Shooting at southern Thai festival leaves 2 dead
published : 31 Jul 2025 at 07:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Nujaree Rakrun
A second victim has died from injuries sustained in a shooting rampage at a festival in Nakhon Si Thammarat province late Tuesday night.
Seven other people were wounded in the incident during the third annual Kam Lon Festival.
Witnesses said the incident began when the gunman, identified as “Ek Wangsai”, 41, got into a fight with Wannit Kanchanaphairote. When bystanders attempted to stop the fight, Ek opened fire indiscriminately, they said.
One of the festival organisers, was fatally shot in the throat while trying to break up the fight. The identity of the second fatality was not immediately available.
Video captured by festival-goers showed the sequence of events, with Ek firing approximately 10 rounds after the initial confrontation.
Mr Wannit, 42, was reported to be in critical condition at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. Another five men and a woman were also wounded.
Police said the gunman had recently completed a prison sentence for firearms and drug offences, and had a history of causing trouble when drunk.
Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to run away but was caught by police. He sustained injuries during the arrest and is currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.
Vocabulary
- bystander: a person who is standing near and watching something that is happening but is not taking part in it - ผู้เห็นเหตุการณ์, ผู้สังเกตการณ์
- confrontation: a situation in which people or groups are arguing angrily or are fighting - การเผชิญหน้า
- critical condition: very seriously ill or injured and might die - อาการหนัก
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- fatality: a death caused by an illness, accident, crime or war - การเสียชีวิต
- fatally (adv): acting in a way that causes death ถึงตาย -
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- indiscriminately: without considering who or what you harm or destroy - อย่างขาดการพิจารณา
- opened fire: started shooting at something with guns -
- prison: a place where criminals are put to stay for a period of time as punishment for a crime - คุก, ,เรือนจำ
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล