Nine die in Suphan Buri fireworks blast

The scene after the explosion at a fireworks factory in Muang district, Suphan Buri, on Wednesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

A fireworks explosion killed nine people and injured another in Suphan Buri late Wednesday morning.

The deadly explosion occurred at a house where fireworks were being produced in Ban Pho Tha Sai, tambon Ban Pho, about 11am.

Police said nine people died in the blast. Another person was injured and was rushed to hospital. All were Thai women, and one was eight-months pregnant.

The explosion destroyed two houses and a car.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, with some media reporting the illegal production of bird-scaring firecrackers at the site.

Suphan Buri was also the site of a fireworks factory explosion in January 2024 in which 23 people were killed. A few months before that, a huge blast at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat killed 12 people.

The Ministry of Industry said in January last year that it would look to amend laws on setting up fireworks factories.