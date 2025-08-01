Woman jailed for ‘Face Off’ cosmetic surgery scam

A police officer elaborates on the fraudulent "Face-off" surgical service at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on April 4, 2019. (File photo: Pawat Laopaisarntaksin)

The Criminal Court sentenced Xeping Chaiyasan to four years in prison for defrauding the public through a cosmetic surgery scheme known as “Face Off.”

Xeping, 52, widely promoted as a plastic surgery specialist, was found guilty of public fraud and of misleading advertising.

The case, filed by Yupin Saenkam from Roi Et, centred on Xeping’s role in promoting and arranging facial surgeries between August 2017 and August 2018. The project falsely claimed procedures were performed at world-class hospitals with minimal or no scarring and swelling.

These misleading claims persuaded the plaintiff and others to undergo surgery, paying hundreds of thousands of baht.

Ms Yupin said she paid 368,500 baht for a facelift but was left with scars, chronic pain, numbness, itching and a distorted face. Her ear was reportedly deformed, resulting in a witch-like appearance.

A source said this is not Xeping's first conviction. The Criminal Court has previously handed down prison sentences to Xeping and her associates in several other cases involving similar fraudulent cosmetic procedures.