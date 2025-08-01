Woman jailed for ‘Face Off’ cosmetic surgery scam
published : 1 Aug 2025 at 07:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The Criminal Court sentenced Xeping Chaiyasan to four years in prison for defrauding the public through a cosmetic surgery scheme known as “Face Off.”
Xeping, 52, widely promoted as a plastic surgery specialist, was found guilty of public fraud and of misleading advertising.
The case, filed by Yupin Saenkam from Roi Et, centred on Xeping’s role in promoting and arranging facial surgeries between August 2017 and August 2018. The project falsely claimed procedures were performed at world-class hospitals with minimal or no scarring and swelling.
These misleading claims persuaded the plaintiff and others to undergo surgery, paying hundreds of thousands of baht.
Ms Yupin said she paid 368,500 baht for a facelift but was left with scars, chronic pain, numbness, itching and a distorted face. Her ear was reportedly deformed, resulting in a witch-like appearance.
A source said this is not Xeping's first conviction. The Criminal Court has previously handed down prison sentences to Xeping and her associates in several other cases involving similar fraudulent cosmetic procedures.
Vocabulary
- chronic (adj): (of a disease, pain or problem) serious and lasting for a long time - เป็นประจำ
- conviction: when someone is officially found to be guilty of a particular crime - การพิสูจน์ว่ากระทำผิด
- deformed (adj): having a different shape from what is usual or natural - มีรูปร่างที่ผิดปกติไป, ผิดรูป, เสียโฉม
- distorted (verb): changed something such as information, colour, etc. so that it is no longer true or accurate - บิดเบือน
- facelift (noun): surgery to change to make face more beautiful - ศัลยกรรมตกแต่งใบหน้าให้ดูอ่อนกว่าวัย
- facial (adj): connected with a person's face; on a person's face - เกี่ยวกับใบหน้า
- fraud: the crime of intentionally deceiving someone or cheating in order to gain an advantage or benefit - การฉ้อโกง การหลอกลวง เล่ห์เพทุบาย
- minimal: very small in amount - น้อยที่สุด, น้อยมาก
- misleading (adj): making someone believe something that is incorrect or not true - ชักนำไปในทางที่ผิด
- plaintiff: someone who makes a legal complaint against someone else in court - โจทก์
- plastic surgery: medical operations to repair injury to a person's skin, or to improve a person's appearance - ศัลยกรรมตกแต่ง
- scar: a permanent mark on your skin where you have been injured - แผลเป็น, รอยแผลเป็น
- swelling (noun): the condition of being larger or rounder than normal (= of being swollen); a place on your body that has become larger or rounder than normal as the result of an illness or injury - การบวม, การพอง