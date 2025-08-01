Chiang Mai police raid nets 18 Chinese call centre fraudsters
published : 1 Aug 2025 at 12:36
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Panumate Tanraksa
Police arrested 18 Chinese nationals operating a call centre fraud operation from a luxury house that worth over 40 million baht in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai on July 31, with eight suspects injured after jumping from the second floor while attempting to escape.
When officers stormed the premises, they found Chinese men and women working at computers and mobile phones.
All suspects attempted to run away, with several jumping from the second floor at a height of over eight metres. Eight people sustained injuries, including one with a broken leg, while others suffered minor cuts and bruises from falls.
The search uncovered more than 20 computers, over 100 mobile phones and Chinese SIM cards used to contact victims.
The operation had been running for approximately three months, with a Chinese leader renting the house for staff who lived and worked around the clock.
Initial investigations revealed suspects received monthly salaries of 50,000-100,000 baht.
Their operations included various fraud schemes targeting Chinese victims through online platforms and applications, including fake product sales, airline ticket booking scams, banking transaction problems and extortion calls.
Police collected evidence and are looking to identify the real employers.
Vocabulary
- around the clock: throughout the whole day and night; 24 hours - ทั้งวันทั้งคืน
- bruise: a mark that you get on your body if you are hit or if you knock against something - แผลฟกช้ำ, รอยฟกช้ำ
- extortion: the crime of trying to obtain something by force or threat - การขู่กรรโชก รีดไถ
- fraud: something (or someone) that deceives people by not being what it seems to be; bogus - ไม่แท้ การโกง การหลอกลวง
- fraudster: someone who obtains money by deceiving people - คนหลอกลวง
- net: to catch someone, usually a criminal - จับกุม
- storm (verb): to use force to try to enter a place; to move quickly into a place - บุก, เดินฝ่าเข้าไป
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
