Popular singer injured in knife attack in Bangkok
published : 4 Aug 2025 at 07:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thai singer Palitchoke 'Peck' Ayanaputra was injured in a knife attack at a Bangkok petrol station in the early hours of Sunday, with police arresting a 21-year-old suspect at the scene.
It happened at around 1:30am on Sunday at a petrol station on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 76 in the Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district.
At the scene, the victim — identified as the well-known male singer — was found with a deep knife wound under his chin, bleeding heavily. Rescue workers gave first aid before transporting him to Kasemrad Hospital for further treatment.
Police caught the suspected attacker, a 21-year-old man from Samut Songkhram province, and recovered a 20-centimetre knife believed to have been used in the assault.
According to police, the attack followed a confrontation between the two men. During questioning, the suspect admitted to stabbing the singer but claimed he acted in self-defence.
Authorities said legal proceedings are underway as the investigation continues.
Vocabulary
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- confrontation: a situation in which people or groups are arguing angrily or are fighting - การเผชิญหน้า
- first aid: simple medical treatment that is given to somebody before a doctor comes or before the person can be taken to a hospital - การปฐมพยาบาล
- proceedings: the actions taken, usually in court, to settle a legal matter - การดำเนินการ
- recover (verb): to get something back (usually that has been lost or stolen) - ได้กลับคืนมา
- self-defence: something you say or do in order to protect yourself when you are being attacked, criticised, etc - การป้องกันตัวเอง
- stab: to kill or hurt someone by pushing a knife or other sharp object into their body - แทงด้วยอาวุธ
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
- well-known (adj.): famous, everyone knows about it - ซึ่งมีชื่อเสียง, ซึ่งเป็นที่รู้จักกันดี, เป็นที่รู้จัก, เลื่องลือ
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล