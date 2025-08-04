Popular singer injured in knife attack in Bangkok

Thai singer moved by the rescuers (Photo: มูลนิธิสยามรวมใจปู่อินทร์ - กรุงเทพฯ)

Thai singer Palitchoke 'Peck' Ayanaputra was injured in a knife attack at a Bangkok petrol station in the early hours of Sunday, with police arresting a 21-year-old suspect at the scene.

It happened at around 1:30am on Sunday at a petrol station on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 76 in the Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district.

At the scene, the victim — identified as the well-known male singer — was found with a deep knife wound under his chin, bleeding heavily. Rescue workers gave first aid before transporting him to Kasemrad Hospital for further treatment.

Police caught the suspected attacker, a 21-year-old man from Samut Songkhram province, and recovered a 20-centimetre knife believed to have been used in the assault.

According to police, the attack followed a confrontation between the two men. During questioning, the suspect admitted to stabbing the singer but claimed he acted in self-defence.

Authorities said legal proceedings are underway as the investigation continues.