Motorbike gang crash kills 2 in high-speed street race
published : 4 Aug 2025 at 07:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two men were killed and three others seriously injured after five motorcycles collided during a high-speed street race involving over 100 riders in Samut Prakan province early Saturday morning.
Police said it happened around 12.30am on Theparak Road (Bang Na-Trat) in tambon Bang Phli Yai. Emergency services and rescue workers rushed to the scene, where they found five damaged motorcycles and bodies scattered across the road.
Three injured victims, all teenage males, were given first aid and rushed to a nearby hospital. Two other riders, later identified as Phubodin, 21, and Chaiwat, 20, died at the scene.
Eyewitnesses told police that the street racers had been riding en masse. One motorbike lost control and slammed into the central barrier, causing the group to hit the fallen bike. The force of the crash sent riders flying across the road.
Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and working with investigators to identify and bring in gang members for questioning.
Vocabulary
- damaged (adj): having received physical harm makes something less attractive, useful or valuable - ได้รับความเสียหาย
- en masse: all together as a group - เป็นกลุ่ม,ด้วยกันทั้งหมด
- eyewitness: someone who sees something happen - พยานในเหตุการณ์
- first aid: simple medical treatment that is given to somebody before a doctor comes or before the person can be taken to a hospital - การปฐมพยาบาล
- force (noun): an effect that causes things to move in a particular way - กำลังแรง, แรงบังคับ
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- rescue worker: a person who saves someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- scattered: spread over a large area or time period - กระจัดกระจาย
- slammed into: hit with great force - ชนเข้าอย่างแรง
- Keywords
- Thailand
- motorcycles
- street racing
- casualty
- Samut Prakan