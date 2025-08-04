Motorbike gang crash kills 2 in high-speed street race

More than 100 riders of a motorcycle gang gather for a high-speed race on Bang Na-Trat Road in Samut Prakan province on Saturday. A crash involving five motorcycles abruptly ended the event. (Photo: แฟนข่าวชาวสมุทรปราการ Facebook)

Two men were killed and three others seriously injured after five motorcycles collided during a high-speed street race involving over 100 riders in Samut Prakan province early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 12.30am on Theparak Road (Bang Na-Trat) in tambon Bang Phli Yai. Emergency services and rescue workers rushed to the scene, where they found five damaged motorcycles and bodies scattered across the road.

Three injured victims, all teenage males, were given first aid and rushed to a nearby hospital. Two other riders, later identified as Phubodin, 21, and Chaiwat, 20, died at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told police that the street racers had been riding en masse. One motorbike lost control and slammed into the central barrier, causing the group to hit the fallen bike. The force of the crash sent riders flying across the road.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and working with investigators to identify and bring in gang members for questioning.