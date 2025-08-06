Python invades 'cat room', all felines safe

The snake, coiled on a storage cabinet. (Photo: Wiroj Boonthai)

A 5-metre python was found in a room used by 10 valuable Scottish Fold cats at a house in Nonthaburi on Tuesday morning.

The excitement happened at a two-storey house undergoing renovation in tambon Bang Mae Nang. The python was believed to have entered overnight through a gap in the ceiling at the rear of the cat room, which housed two male cats, five females and three kittens.

Nonthaburi's 191 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre arrived at the house around 9am.

All the cats were safe, having fled the room unharmed.

A snake catcher's loop on a pole was used to capture and hold the snake's head before removing it from the house.

The python was believed to have come from an overgrown, vacant block of land next to the house.

The snake was bagged and later released in a natural habitat well away from any residential area.

The Scottish Fold is a breed of domestic cat with ears that fold forwards and down towards the front of the head.