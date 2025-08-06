Chinese gang arrested after burglaries at luxury estate

Police arrest a gang of alleged burglars, all Chinese nationals, accused of stealing safes and valuables from luxury houses in an estate in Pak Kret. (Photo: Facebook โจโฉ)

Pak Kret police have arrested four Chinese nationals on charges of breaking into high-end homes and stealing valuables worth at least 1.6 million baht from safes.

The arrests followed a burglary reported by a Canadian woman living in Nichada Thani village, a luxury housing estate, on July 30.

Four men were arrested about 10.30am on Tuesday at a rented house in Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

The suspects included the alleged gang leader, Liu Laixiang, 35.

The victim told police intruders broke into her home while she was away on a trip. They stole gold jewellery, a Rolex watch, earrings and important documents, worth at least 1.6 million baht in total.

Police linked the crime to a Chinese gang operating in the area.

Officers raided the suspects' residence and seized goods including three motorcycles, 20,000 baht in cash, 205 foreign banknotes, eight mobile phones, two Tag Heuer watches and a range of burglary tools.

The suspects allegedly scouted well-off neighbourhoods on motorcycles, identifying unoccupied homes and then burgling them, stealing safes and valuables.

All four suspects denied the charges, but police said they had strong evidence, including travel records showing Liu had entered Thailand 27 times via Laos and Nong Khai.