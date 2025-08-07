Hun Sen 'bodyguard’ arrested in Buri Ram
published : 7 Aug 2025 at 07:27
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Surachai Piragsa
A Cambodian soldier arrested in Buri Ram is suspected of being a member of the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
Police said on Tuesday that officers arrested the BHQ member, who was likely spying on Thai military movements in the province.
Police posted several pictures of the man, who had tattoos on his chest and arms along with BHQ uniform clothing and camouflage hat.
The "spy" was arrested at a house in Krasang. He told police he just lived there with his Thai wife.
On Wednesday, police identified the Cambodian man only as Win, aged 36.
The suspect told police he quit BHQ years ago and worked in Thailand for several years. He lived at his Thai wife’s house in Krasang for a year.
Police said he used four different names on his military card, passport, ID and work permit. He admitted to illegally crossing the Thai-Cambodian border into Sa Kaeo province in mid-July.
Police seized a shotgun pistol with ammunition from him, and his phone contained photos of him in a military uniform holding a battle rifle.
