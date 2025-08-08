Sex live-streamers arrested in Pattaya
published : 8 Aug 2025 at 07:25
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Five Chinese nationals have been arrested in Pattaya for operating a sex live-streaming service, with viewers paying to watch and direct the performers.
The suspects — three men aged 48-53 and two women aged 26 and 24 — were arrested when police raided a pool villa in Pattaya on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
Police had been monitoring the operation for some time until they were sure that they had evidence of illegal activity. The suspects were caught while performing live.
Police said the live porn was offered on a Chinese online platform. Subscribers could also pay extra to order the performers do what they wanted to see.
Seized from the house were sex toys, condoms, cameras, mobile phones and other live-streaming gear.
The five were taken to the Huai Yai police station and charged with commercialising and distributing pornographic content online.
Vocabulary
- commercialise: to make something into a product or service that can be sold and bought for money -
- distribute: to give something out to many different places - แจกจ่าย
- evidence: facts statements or objects that help to prove whether or not someone has committed a crime - หลักฐาน
- live-stream (noun): broadcasting or receiving live video and sound of an event over the Internet -
- monitor: keep track of - ตรวจ, ติดตาม, เฝ้าสังเกต
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- porn: pornography; books, magazines, DVDs, etc. that describe or show naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - หนังสือ ภาพ เรื่องเขียน หนังและศิลปะที่ลามก
- pornographic: describing or showing naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - ลามก
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- seize: to take something using official power and force - จับกุม
- subscriber: someone who pays money to an organization in order to receive a product, use a service regularly or support the organisation - ผู้ใช้บริการ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- Keywords
- Pattaya
- live-streaming
- pornography