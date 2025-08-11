14-year-old boy tattooed without parental consent

A 14-year-old boy displays his full-body tattoo from a tattoo parlour in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province. (Screenshot)

A father filed a complaint with police against a tattoo parlour in Chon Buri after his 14-year-old son was given a full torso tattoo without parental consent.

The father and his son went with a lawyer to Phlu Ta Luang police station in Sattahip district on Thursday.

They requested an inquiry into the tattoo parlour located in the area. An initial report said the shop had provided tattoos to several young customers, without verifying their age or requesting parental permission.

According to Thailand's Public Health Act, individuals under 18 wishing to get a tattoo must require parental consent.

The father said his son still lacked the maturity to make important decisions and might not be concerned about long-term consequences. Having a tattoo could limit him from getting some jobs in the future, he added.

The lawyer said he asked to police to verify whether the tattoo shop was operating with a valid licence.