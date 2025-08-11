Indian man arrested in Pattaya over fake bank slip
published : 11 Aug 2025 at 09:03
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Amporn Sangkaew
Pattaya police have arrested an Indian national accused of using a forged bank transfer slip to pay a large food and drinks bill at a well-known Indian pub on Walking Street.
Gurubakshish Singh Kohli, 29, was detained at a hotel in Bang Lamung district.
Police said Mr Kohli visited the pub and, after running up a bill of around 90,000 baht, presented staff with a fake payment confirmation. The pub staff later discovered that no money had been transferred and filed a complaint with police.
Police said the suspect claimed it was his first offence, though officers remain sceptical. They urged local business owners to come forward if they suspect they have been targeted in similar incidents.
Mr Kohli is being questioned further before facing prosecution.
Vocabulary
- confirmation: a statement, letter, etc. that shows that something is true, correct or definite - การยืนยัน
- detain: to keep someone in a police station or prison and not allow them to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- fake: made to look like something real in order to trick people - ที่ทำปลอม
- offence: a crime or illegal activity for which there is a punishment - การกระทำผิดกฎหมายหรือข้อบังคับ
- prosecution: the process of accusing someone of a crime and asking a court of law to judge them - การดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย
- sceptical: having doubts about something that other people think is true or right - สงสัย
- slip (noun): a small piece of paper -
- transfer: moving someone or something from one place, vehicle, person or group to another - การย้าย