Indian man arrested in Pattaya over fake bank slip

(Photo: Facebook ที่นี่พัทยา V2)

Pattaya police have arrested an Indian national accused of using a forged bank transfer slip to pay a large food and drinks bill at a well-known Indian pub on Walking Street.

Gurubakshish Singh Kohli, 29, was detained at a hotel in Bang Lamung district.

Police said Mr Kohli visited the pub and, after running up a bill of around 90,000 baht, presented staff with a fake payment confirmation. The pub staff later discovered that no money had been transferred and filed a complaint with police.

Police said the suspect claimed it was his first offence, though officers remain sceptical. They urged local business owners to come forward if they suspect they have been targeted in similar incidents.

Mr Kohli is being questioned further before facing prosecution.