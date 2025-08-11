British motorcyclist arrested for obstructing Pattaya ambulance
published : 11 Aug 2025 at 14:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Amporn Sangkaew
A British man was arrested in Pattaya after zigzagging his motorcycle in front of an ambulance and then colliding with another motorcycle early Monday morning.
Medics from Sawangboriboon Foundation Pattaya said they were on a call, travelling in their rescue ambulance along Thep Prasit Road about 4.30am when a foreigner on a motorcycle cut in front of them.
When the ambulance driver sounded his siren, asking the motorcyclist to make way, the rider responded by zigzagging and raising a finger in the air.
The motorcyclist then accelerated ahead and shortly afterwards hit another motorcycle. Police were called to the scene and the motorcyclist was arrested.
The man apologised and said the ambulance siren had startled him. He promised to pay for the damage to the motorcycle he hit. No one was injured, police said.
Vocabulary
- accelerate: to happen or make something happen at a faster rate - เร่ง, เร่งความเร็ว, เพิ่มความเร็ว
- medic (noun): a doctor or medical student; a person in an emergency situation who gives people medical treatment - แพทย์,นักศึกษาแพทย์,เจ้าหน้าที่แพทย์
- obstruct: to make it difficult for something to happen or for someone or something to go somewhere - ขวางทาง
- siren: a piece of equipment that makes a loud sound, used for warning people - เสียงหวอ, ไซเรน, สัญญาณเตือนภัย
- startled: to be suddenly very surprised in a way that slightly shocks or frightens you - ผวา, ขวัญหาย
- zigzag (verb): to move forward by making sharp sudden turns first to the left and then to the right - เคลื่อนที่เป็นรูปฟันปลา, วกวน, เลี้ยวไปมา