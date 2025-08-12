Student punches teacher over exam score

CCTV video from inside the classroom in Uthai Thani captured the moment a male student attacked his female teacher because he did not get a perfect score on an exam.

A female teacher in Uthai Thani was punched in the face by a Grade 11 student because he did not receive a perfect score on a midterm exam.

The incident at a private school happened on Aug 5, when a student became upset after receiving a mark of 18 out of 20 on the exam. He asked the teacher why he had not been given a perfect score.

The teacher explained that although his answers were correct, he had not shown his working process as required by the question. Therefore, full marks could not be awarded.

After consulting with other teachers and receiving the same explanation, the student returned to the classroom and asked her to increase his score. When she refused, he became agitated, kicked a desk and left the classroom.

Around 10 minutes later, he returned and demanded that the teacher apologise. The teacher responded by asking, “Who should be the one apologising?”

The student paused before standing up and punching her in the face in front of more than 20 classmates.

The attack left the teacher with a bruised left eye, swelling on her head and inflamed ribs.

The student’s parents have since contacted the teacher to apologise. The student has been suspended and has asked to quit the school.