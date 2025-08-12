Foreign vendors leap into sea to flee Pattaya police
published : 12 Aug 2025 at 08:01
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Amporn Sangkaew
Pattaya police have arrested eight foreign nationals who were selling snacks to tourists in a predawn raid on Pattaya Beach.
Some of the suspects ran into the sea to try to escape.
The operation began at 4.36am. It followed complaints from residents about illegal foreign vendors targeting tourists along the beach.
As police moved along the beach area, some suspects panicked and tried to avoid arrest, running into the water and swimming out to sea. Police called out for them to return ashore but they refused.
Eventually, the cold proved too much and they swam back to the beach and were taken into custody.
Police said seven of the detainees were Vietnamese and the other was Cambodian. The snacks they were selling to tourists were impounded as evidence.
Vocabulary
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- detainee: someone who is kept in prison - ผู้ที่ถูกกักขัง คุมขัง
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- evidence: facts statements or objects that help to prove whether or not someone has committed a crime - หลักฐาน
- impounded: taken away by the police - ยึดไว้เป็นของกลาง
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- panicked (verb): became anxious about something; feeling or showing panic - ตื่นตกใจ, ตกใจ
- snack: a small meal or amount of food, usually eaten in a hurry - อาหารว่าง, อาหารเบาๆ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- vendors: people who sell things, e.g., food or newspapers, usually outside on the street - พ่อค้าแม่่ค้าหาบแร่แผงลอย