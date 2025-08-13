Bangkok's Song Wat Road targeted as new tourist hotspot

A woman takes a photo with street art on Song Wat Road. Photo by Apichart Jinakul

The Commerce Ministry plans to promote Song Wat Road as a new Bangkok landmark.

Authorities and local entrepreneurs have talked about ways to promote Song Wat Road as a new destination under the "Old Soul, New Style" concept.

The ministry said this old town is increasingly popular among both Thai and foreign visitors, attracted to its Sino-Portuguese architecture, restaurants, trendy cafés and art galleries.

The area also has local grocery shops selling ingredients, seasoning, spices and local food.

Samphanthawong District Office plans to improve basic infrastructure on Song Wat Road, such as toilets, safety measures and traffic management, including parking for visitors.

A visitor's guide map will be developed to show all the shops in the area.

Each shop must clearly display the prices of goods and services at reasonable rates to foster consumer confidence, the ministry said.

Song Wat currently has an event, "Awakening Song Wat 2025", which features 14 illuminated and digital art installations at 12 locations along Song Wat Road, taking place from Aug 8-17 between 5-11pm.

Most of the visitors were initially Thai, but now half are foreign tourists from China, other Asia countries, and Europe, a local art gallery owner said.