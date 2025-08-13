Bangkok's Song Wat Road targeted as new tourist hotspot
published : 13 Aug 2025 at 07:38
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Phusadee Arunmas
The Commerce Ministry plans to promote Song Wat Road as a new Bangkok landmark.
Authorities and local entrepreneurs have talked about ways to promote Song Wat Road as a new destination under the "Old Soul, New Style" concept.
The ministry said this old town is increasingly popular among both Thai and foreign visitors, attracted to its Sino-Portuguese architecture, restaurants, trendy cafés and art galleries.
The area also has local grocery shops selling ingredients, seasoning, spices and local food.
Samphanthawong District Office plans to improve basic infrastructure on Song Wat Road, such as toilets, safety measures and traffic management, including parking for visitors.
A visitor's guide map will be developed to show all the shops in the area.
Each shop must clearly display the prices of goods and services at reasonable rates to foster consumer confidence, the ministry said.
Song Wat currently has an event, "Awakening Song Wat 2025", which features 14 illuminated and digital art installations at 12 locations along Song Wat Road, taking place from Aug 8-17 between 5-11pm.
Most of the visitors were initially Thai, but now half are foreign tourists from China, other Asia countries, and Europe, a local art gallery owner said.
Vocabulary
- architecture: a particular style or way of designing buildings - สถาปัตยกรรม, รูปแบบการก่อสร้าง
- entrepreneur: someone who starts their own business, especially when this involves risks - นักลงทุนทางการเงิน
- foster: to encourage something to develop - สนับสนุน
- hotspot: a place where there is a lot of activity, or a higher temperature than normal -
- infrastructure: a set of systems within a place or organisation that affect how well it operates, e.g., the telephone and transport systems in a country or the system of train tracks that a railway uses - สาธารณูปโภค
- ministry: a government department that has a particular area of responsibility - กระทรวง
- seasoning: substances added to food to improve its flavor - เครื่องปรุงรส
- soul: the spiritual part of a person or thing - วิญญาณ
- trendy: very fashionable - ซึ่งเป็นที่นิยม