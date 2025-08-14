Waterspout off Patong beach prompts warnings

The waterspout forms off Patong Beach in Kathu district, Phuket, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A waterspout appeared off Patong beach in Phuket on Wednesday morning prompted warnings of the need to stay alert during the rainy season.

The waterspout was seen between 8am and 9am. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury this time, but authorities emphasised the need to be wary.

These tornado-like columns happen when warm, moist air over water rises quickly, spirals and develops into a thunderstorm cloud.

Typically seen over the sea or large lakes, waterspouts can pack winds of 100-225 kilometres per hour - strong enough to capsize small vessels, cause large waves and trigger heavy rain.

They are more common during the rainy season, especially during intense thunderstorms.

If you see a waterspout return to shore immediately, avoid being at sea or near the coastline during thunderstorms and be sure to wear a life jacket if out on a boat.

Fortunately, waterspouts are relatively short-lived, usually lasting no more than 30 minutes.