Thai universities attracting foreign students
published : 14 Aug 2025 at 10:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Jitsiree Thongnoi
Chulalongkorn University, Thailand's oldest university, is becoming more international as it welcomes an increasing number of foreign students every year.
There are currently about 3,200 foreign students, representing a growing share of the university's 41,000-plus students, and the institution is committed to welcoming even more students from around the world.
Despite being Thailand's top institution for a 14th consecutive year in terms of academic reputation, according to QS World University Rankings, Chulalongkorn University is not exempt from the competition that has defined higher education in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world as of late.
Across the border, Universiti Malaya, the oldest higher-education institution in Malaysia, has a similar ambition.
Southeast Asia -- once considered a secondary player in the global education market -- is stepping up. Thailand and Malaysia, in particular, are affordable, safe, culturally rich and increasingly competitive in world university rankings.
In 2024, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings recognised 19 Thai universities, with eight climbing the ranks.
Chulalongkorn University placed 117th in Asia, followed closely by Mahidol University in 139th and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi in 192nd position.
Universiti Malaya ranked globally for the first time in the 2014 edition of the QS World University at 167.
Fast forward to 2019, and the university broke into the Top 100 before later managing to break into the Top 60 in the 2021 edition.
Vocabulary
- ambition: the desire or determination to be successful, rich, powerful, etc; something that you want to do or achieve very much - ความทะเยอทะยาน, ความปรารถนาอันแรงกล้า
- consecutive: following one after another in order and with nothing else in between - ที่ต่อเนื่องตามลำดับ
- exempt: not affected by something - ได้รับการยกเว้น
- institution (noun): a large and important organization, such as a university or bank - สถาบัน
- player (noun): a person, organization or company involved in some activity or industry -
- rankings (noun): the position of somebody/something on a scale that shows how good or important they are in relation to other similar people or things, especially in sport - อันดับ
- reputation: the opinion that people have about how good or bad someone or something is - ความนับหน้าถือตา