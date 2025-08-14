Thai universities attracting foreign students

Chulalongkorn University academic staff met their peers at The Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur recently to deepen ties and engage in student and staff exchange programmes. Photo: Jitsiree Thongnoi

Chulalongkorn University, Thailand's oldest university, is becoming more international as it welcomes an increasing number of foreign students every year.

There are currently about 3,200 foreign students, representing a growing share of the university's 41,000-plus students, and the institution is committed to welcoming even more students from around the world.

Despite being Thailand's top institution for a 14th consecutive year in terms of academic reputation, according to QS World University Rankings, Chulalongkorn University is not exempt from the competition that has defined higher education in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world as of late.

Across the border, Universiti Malaya, the oldest higher-education institution in Malaysia, has a similar ambition.

Southeast Asia -- once considered a secondary player in the global education market -- is stepping up. Thailand and Malaysia, in particular, are affordable, safe, culturally rich and increasingly competitive in world university rankings.

In 2024, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings recognised 19 Thai universities, with eight climbing the ranks.

Chulalongkorn University placed 117th in Asia, followed closely by Mahidol University in 139th and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi in 192nd position.

Universiti Malaya ranked globally for the first time in the 2014 edition of the QS World University at 167.

Fast forward to 2019, and the university broke into the Top 100 before later managing to break into the Top 60 in the 2021 edition.