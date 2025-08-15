Bangkok to open new street food hub

A design plan for the Hawker Centre beside Lumphini Park in Bangkok's Pathum Wan district. The project is expected to finish in early 2026. (Photos: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Bangkok is set to open a new street food hub, Hawker Centre, beside Lumphini Park in early 2026.

The project is located on Ratchadamri Road. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said construction had been ongoing since June 27.

Hawker Centre would elevate the quality of Bangkok’s street food and make the city more organised, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

The city encouraged street vendors to sell there once it opens.

"The original vendors affected by the footpath clean-up operation in the area will be prioritised for booking spaces at the centre," Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

Hawker Centre will open from 5am to serve people who come to exercise at the park and run until midnight to meet the lifestyle of Bangkok residents and tourists.

Food vendors will be separated into a morning group, selling from 5am to 4pm, and a night group, from 4pm to midnight, with space available for 88 vendors in each period. Food prices will be affordable, the spokesman said.

The project reflects a continuous effort led by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to reduce street vendors by relocating them to designated areas, like Singapore’s approach to hawker centres.