Russian firearms suspect arrested in Phuket

Immigration police in Phuket escort a 27-year-old Russian man wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Bangkok for illegal possession of firearms. (Photo: Phuket Immigration)

Phuket immigration police have arrested a 27-year-old Russian man wanted for illegal possession of firearms in connection with alleged weapons trafficking to Russia.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after investigators traced him to Phuket, where he had been hiding.

Police said the suspect had been arrested previously in a firearms possession case but fled while being monitored. Officers lured him to the Phuket Immigration office under the pretext of reporting in, before arresting him.

The suspect denied all charges and was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Authorities will coordinate with the Russian embassy to determine the next steps.