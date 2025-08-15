Russian firearms suspect arrested in Phuket
published : 15 Aug 2025 at 08:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Phuket immigration police have arrested a 27-year-old Russian man wanted for illegal possession of firearms in connection with alleged weapons trafficking to Russia.
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after investigators traced him to Phuket, where he had been hiding.
Police said the suspect had been arrested previously in a firearms possession case but fled while being monitored. Officers lured him to the Phuket Immigration office under the pretext of reporting in, before arresting him.
The suspect denied all charges and was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Authorities will coordinate with the Russian embassy to determine the next steps.
Vocabulary
- firearms: guns - อาวุธปืน
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- hiding: putting something in a place where it cannot be seen; to keep something secret - ซ่อน, ซุกซ่อน, ปกปิด
- investigators (noun): people whose jobs are to officially find out the facts about something - ผู้สอบสวน, ผู้สำรวจ, ผู้ตรวจสอบ
- lure: to attract something - ล่อใจ, หลอกล่อ, ยั่วยวน
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- pretext: a false reason that you give for doing something, usually something bad, in order to hide the real reason; an excuse - ข้ออ้าง, ข้อแก้ตัว
- proceedings: the actions taken, usually in court, to settle a legal matter - การดำเนินการ
- trace: to follow the evidence to find out something - ตามรอย ตามทาง