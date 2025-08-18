Influencer shocked by B4,000 omelette
published : 18 Aug 2025 at 07:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A London-based Thai influencer has gone viral with a complaint about a high extra charge that was not on the menu at Bangkok’s most famous street-food restaurant, the Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai.
PEACHII, a YouTuber with 1.6 million followers, said she took a foreign friend to dine at Raan Jay Fai, renowned for its crabmeat omelette.
Writing on her X account, she said she ordered as usual from the menu, which clearly listed the crabmeat omelette at 1,500 baht. However, when the bill came, she was charged 4,000 baht.
The restaurant later told her the higher price was applied because it had used crab from a “better source”, she said.
The menu listed the crab meat omelette at 1,500 baht.
PEACHII said that the dish was delicious and the crabmeat of high quality, but the problem lay in the fact that the higher price was not specified anywhere on the menu.
She said she neither ordered any special variation, nor was she informed in advance that a different type of crabmeat with a higher price would be used.
The post made on Aug 15 quickly went viral, garnering 9 million views on X within 16 hours, with many netizens weighing in. It now remains to be seen how the restaurant will respond.
Jay Fai, located in a small soi off Mahachai Road in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, received one star in the first Bangkok 2018 Michelin Guide.
Vocabulary
- charge (verb): to ask an amount of money for goods or a service - เรียกเก็บเงิน
- influencer (noun): a person who influencers, i.e., a person who has the power to make somebody/something behave in a particular way - คนที่มีอิทธิพล
- omelette (noun): a hot dish of eggs mixed together and fried, often with cheese, meat, vegetables, etc. added - ไข่เจียว
- renowned (adj): famous and admired for a special quality, skill or achievement - ที่มีชื่อเสียง
- source: the place or person or something comes from or starts at, or the cause of something - ต้นกำเนิด, แหล่งกำเนิด
- specified: describing and telling people about something very exactly and with detail - โดยเฉพาะ, เฉพาะเจาะจง
- viral: (of a video, photo, story, etc.) spread across the internet very quickly (like a virus spreading a disease) as people share it with their friends or the news media reports on it - แพร่กระจายผ่านทางอินเทอร์เน็ตอย่างรวดเร็ว
- Keywords
- Raan Jay Fai
- Michelin star
- Crab omelet
- Peachii