Tourists found with drugs in Bangkok pub raid
published : 18 Aug 2025 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Police in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district raided an unlicensed pub popular among Chinese tourists on Friday night, with six patrons testing positive for illegal drugs.
A team of 50 officers arrived at the pub on Soi Pracha Uthit 11 at 23.50pm.
Police discovered drugs on several Chinese and Vietnamese customers. Four packets of "happy water"—a powdered form of ecstasy mixed with crystal methamphetamine and ketamine—were also discovered.
Six foreign patrons tested positive in urine tests and were taken to hospital for confirmation before legal action.
Since the pub had no liquor licence, the manager was arrested and the premises ordered to be closed.
Vocabulary
- confirmation: a statement, letter, etc. that shows that something is true, correct or definite - การยืนยัน
- ecstasy (noun): an illegal drug, taken especially by young people at parties, clubs, etc. - ยาอี
- ketamine (noun): a drug that causes a lack of feeling in the body -
- legal action: the process of going to court to have something decided officially by law -
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- liquor: strong alcoholic drink - สุราที่ได้จากการกลั่น
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- patron: a customer; someone who uses a particular entertainment place, hotel, restaurant, etc. - ลูกค้า
- premises: the buildings and land that a business or organisation uses - ที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้าง
- raid (noun): using force or legal authority to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - การเข้าตรวจค้น
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ