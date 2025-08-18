Tourists found with drugs in Bangkok pub raid

Police conduct a raid on an unlicensed pub in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on Friday night. (Photos: Huai Khwang police station)

Police in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district raided an unlicensed pub popular among Chinese tourists on Friday night, with six patrons testing positive for illegal drugs.

A team of 50 officers arrived at the pub on Soi Pracha Uthit 11 at 23.50pm.

Police discovered drugs on several Chinese and Vietnamese customers. Four packets of "happy water"—a powdered form of ecstasy mixed with crystal methamphetamine and ketamine—were also discovered.

Six foreign patrons tested positive in urine tests and were taken to hospital for confirmation before legal action.

Since the pub had no liquor licence, the manager was arrested and the premises ordered to be closed.