Small plane crashes in Phuket, injures 1 foreigner, 1 Thai

The damaged ultralight aircraft rests on the road after it crashed in Thalang district, Phuket, Sunday evening. (Photo: Thalang district office)

Two people were injured when their ultralight aircraft crashed in Thalang district of Phuket on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on a road in Moo 2 village of tambon Paklok at 4.30pm. One of the injured is Thai and the other is a foreigner. They were sent to Thalang Hospital, where one was being treated for serious injuries.

According to the district chief, the plane took off from Phuket Airpark in tambon Paklok at 2pm.

Police said the Thai is 40-year-old flight instructor Surasak Chana. He suffered a broken ankle and head injury. The foreigner is Sergei Razukov, a 36-year-old Russian student pilot who has worked in Phuket for five years.

The plane was a MX II Sprint model of Quick Silver Aircraft.

An investigation into the crash was underway.