Small plane crashes in Phuket, injures 1 foreigner, 1 Thai
published : 18 Aug 2025 at 08:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Two people were injured when their ultralight aircraft crashed in Thalang district of Phuket on Sunday evening.
The crash happened on a road in Moo 2 village of tambon Paklok at 4.30pm. One of the injured is Thai and the other is a foreigner. They were sent to Thalang Hospital, where one was being treated for serious injuries.
According to the district chief, the plane took off from Phuket Airpark in tambon Paklok at 2pm.
Police said the Thai is 40-year-old flight instructor Surasak Chana. He suffered a broken ankle and head injury. The foreigner is Sergei Razukov, a 36-year-old Russian student pilot who has worked in Phuket for five years.
The plane was a MX II Sprint model of Quick Silver Aircraft.
An investigation into the crash was underway.
Vocabulary
- ankle: the part at the bottom of your leg where your foot joins your leg - ข้อเท้า
- chief: a person with a high rank or the highest rank in a company or an organisation - หัวหน้า, ผู้นำ
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- instructor (noun): teacher, trainer, educator - ครูผู้สอน, อาจารย์, ครู, ผู้สอน
- pilot: a person who operates the controls of an aircraft, especially as a job - นักบิน
- underway: happening - กำลังเกิดขึ้น