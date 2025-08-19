Inquiry into B4,000 omelette at famous restaurant

The Department of Internal Trade will look into whether the Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai eatery in Bangkok illegally overcharged a customer by 2,500 baht for its famed crab omelette.

The investigation was in response to reports Raan Jay Fai billed a social media influencer 4,000 baht even though the dish was priced on the menu at 1,500 baht.

A restaurant could be fined up to 10,000 baht for overcharging.

The operator could also face another fine of up to 10,000 baht for failing to display prices for more expensive, special dishes.

The department said officials would contact PEACHII, the YouTuber with 1.6 million followers who recently complained she was charged 4,000 baht for a crabmeat omelette priced at 1,500 baht on the menu. She had not ordered any extras or a special version of the dish.

The department would also question the operator of Raan Jay Fai, and then decide if there was a violation of the Prices of Goods and Services Act.

Raan Jay Fai features seven-time Michelin star chef Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, 82. The popular eatery is on Mahachai Road in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.