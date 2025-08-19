New cave found in northern Thailand

A ranger at the entrance to newly discovered Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave, historical site in Khwae Noi forest, Phitsanulok. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Thailand has announced a new archaeological site, a cave discovered by forest rangers during a patrol in the northern province of Phitsanulok.

The patrol spent three days in the remote areas of tambon Na Bua in Nakhon Thai district, from Thursday to Saturday.

They found the previously unknown, historical cave site in the Khwae Noi forest, and it will now be subject to a study, officials said.

It has been given the name Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave.

“The discovery is good news for Thai archaeology and opens a door for a new dimension of research,” the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a post on Facebook. “The site is expected to be studied by archaeologists and geologists in the near future.”

The discovery reflected the importance of continuous forest patrols, the department said.