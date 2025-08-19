New cave found in northern Thailand
published : 19 Aug 2025 at 11:28
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thailand has announced a new archaeological site, a cave discovered by forest rangers during a patrol in the northern province of Phitsanulok.
The patrol spent three days in the remote areas of tambon Na Bua in Nakhon Thai district, from Thursday to Saturday.
They found the previously unknown, historical cave site in the Khwae Noi forest, and it will now be subject to a study, officials said.
It has been given the name Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave.
“The discovery is good news for Thai archaeology and opens a door for a new dimension of research,” the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a post on Facebook. “The site is expected to be studied by archaeologists and geologists in the near future.”
The discovery reflected the importance of continuous forest patrols, the department said.
Vocabulary
- archaeology: the study of cultures of the past, and of periods of history by examining the remains of buildings and objects found in the ground - โบราณคดี
- dimension: a part of a situation, especially when it influences the way you think about the situation - มิติ
- geologist: a scientist who studies the earth, including the origin and history of the rocks and soil of which the earth is made - นักธรณีวิทยา
- patrol: a group of people or vehicles that move around a place in order to prevent trouble or crime - หน่วยลาดตระเวน
- remote: far away from other cities, towns, or people - ที่ห่างไกล