Driver using GPS plunges into canal

The car rests in the irrigation canal in Phayuha Khiri district on Sunday evening. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

The driver of an electric car using GPS guidance had a narrow escape when his vehicle plunged into an irrigation canal in Nakhon Sawan.

It happened about 6pm on Aug 18 when he was using the road beside Khao Kheow irrigation canal in village 5, tambon Phayuha Khiri.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle safely before it drifted 50 metres downstream and then sank in water two metres deep.

A local rescue worker said the accident happened on a road connecting two villages. The uneven road surface could cause drivers to lose control when travelling at speed.

"We believe the driver was unfamiliar with the route and relied on GPS navigation, which led to this unexpected incident," the rescue worker said.

The driver was reportedly heading to a cafe and failed to notice the change in the road's surface.

Warning signs along the road advise motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution, particularly at night or during flooding.