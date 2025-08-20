Driver using GPS plunges into canal
published : 20 Aug 2025 at 12:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chalit Phumruang
The driver of an electric car using GPS guidance had a narrow escape when his vehicle plunged into an irrigation canal in Nakhon Sawan.
It happened about 6pm on Aug 18 when he was using the road beside Khao Kheow irrigation canal in village 5, tambon Phayuha Khiri.
The driver managed to exit the vehicle safely before it drifted 50 metres downstream and then sank in water two metres deep.
A local rescue worker said the accident happened on a road connecting two villages. The uneven road surface could cause drivers to lose control when travelling at speed.
"We believe the driver was unfamiliar with the route and relied on GPS navigation, which led to this unexpected incident," the rescue worker said.
The driver was reportedly heading to a cafe and failed to notice the change in the road's surface.
Warning signs along the road advise motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution, particularly at night or during flooding.
Vocabulary
- canal (noun): a waterway, a long hole in the ground made to send water from one place to another - คลอง
- caution: careful thought and lack of hurry in order to try to avoid risks or danger - ความระมัดระวัง
- downstream: in the direction that a river or stream is flowing - ตามกระแสน้ำ
- GPS: global positioning system (a system by which signals are sent from satellites to a special device, used to show the position of a person or thing on the surface of the earth very accurately) - จีพีเอส (ระบบกำหนดตำแหน่งบนโลก)
- irrigation: the process of supplying water to an area of land through pipes or channels so that crops will grow - การชลประทาน
- plunge: to (cause someone or something to) move or fall suddenly and often a long way forward, down or into something - ลดลงอย่างเร็ว (เช่น ราคา, อุณหภูมิ)
- sank: caused something or someone to go down below the surface or to the bottom of a liquid or soft substance; past tense of "sink" - จม
- surface: the outside or top layer of something - ผิวหน้า, ผิวภายนอก, ด้านนอก