Opposite words

What’s the opposite of hot? What about down? Let’s dive in and lift your vocabulary with these fun opposite-word flashcards! Perfect for teachers and young learners. Download the PDF or print on demand!

Download the free PDF or print it right away.

The flashcard PDF contains 17 Cards

Full page size: 8 x 11 inches

4 picture cards per page

Each flashcard size: 74 x 105 mm