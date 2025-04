Hobbies

Make the most of your free time! Explore a world of hobbies with these engaging flashcards, designed for solo learning or shared fun with friends and family. Ideal for young learners, parents, and teachers. Download the PDF or get your printed flashcards now.

Download the free PDF or print it right away.

The flashcard PDF contains 19 Cards

Full page size: 8 x 11 inches

4 picture cards per page

Each flashcard size: 74 x 105 mm