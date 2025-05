Parenting

Care for little ones with ease using these printable flashcards featuring essential baby items. Designed for parents, teachers, and young learners, each card introduces everyday objects used in baby care routines. Download the PDF or print on demand.

Download the free PDF or print it right away.

The flashcard PDF contains 20 Cards

Full page size: 8 x 11 inches

4 picture cards per page

Each flashcard size: 74 x 105 mm