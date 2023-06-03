BangkokPost.com

LEARNING
More+

FLASHCARDS

Intermediate

Personalities

Everyone is unique in their own way. These fun and interactive flashcards will help learners explore different personality traits in an engaging way. Perfect for students, job seekers and psychology students. Download the PDF or print now.

  • personality
    Play sound
    /ˌpɜː.sənˈæl.ə.ti/
    the type of person you are, shown by the way you behave, feel and think
    Play sound
    นิสัย
  • kind
    Play sound
    /kaɪnd/
    generous, helpful and thinking about other people's feelings
    Play sound
    ใจดี
  • friendly
    Play sound
    /ˈfrend.li/
    behaving in a pleasant, kind way towards someone
    Play sound
    เป็นมิตร
  • funny
    Play sound
    /ˈfʌn.i/
    humourous; causing laughter
    Play sound
    ตลก
  • shy
    Play sound
    /ʃaɪ/
    nervous and uncomfortable with other people
    Play sound
    ขี้อาย
  • brave
    Play sound
    /breɪv/
    showing no fear of dangerous or difficult things
    Play sound
    กล้าหาญ
  • quiet
    Play sound
    /ˈkwaɪ.ət/
    making very little noise
    Play sound
    เงียบ
  • loud
    Play sound
    /laʊd/
    making a lot of noise
    Play sound
    เสียงดัง
  • smart
    Play sound
    /smɑːt/
    intelligent, or able to think quickly or intelligently in difficult situations
    Play sound
    ฉลาด
  • creative
    Play sound
    /kriˈeɪ.tɪv/
    producing or using original and unusual ideas
    Play sound
    มีความคิดสร้างสรรค์
  • lazy
    Play sound
    /ˈleɪ.zi/
    not willing to work or use any effort
    Play sound
    ขี้เกียจ
  • hardworking
    Play sound
    /ˈhɑrdˈwɜr·kɪŋ/
    always putting a lot of effort and care into your work
    Play sound
    ขยัน
  • easygoing
    Play sound
    /ˌiː.ziˈɡoʊ.ɪŋ/
    able to stay calm about things that anger or worry most people
    Play sound
    ไม่เข้มงวด
  • warm
    Play sound
    /wɔːm/
    friendly and loving
    Play sound
    อบอุ่น
  • caring
    Play sound
    /ˈkeə.rɪŋ/
    a caring person is kind and gives emotional support to others
    Play sound
    เอาใจใส่
  • mean
    Play sound
    /miːn/
    unkind or unpleasant
    Play sound
    ใจร้าย
  • honest
    Play sound
    ˈɒn.ɪst/
    telling the truth or able to be trusted and not likely to steal, cheat or lie
    Play sound
    ซื่อสัตย์
  • careful
    Play sound
    /ˈkeə.fəl/
    giving a lot of attention to what you are doing so that you do not have an accident, make a mistake or damage something
    Play sound
    ระมัดระวัง
  • energetic
    Play sound
    /ˌen.əˈdʒet.ɪk/
    having or involving a lot of energy
    Play sound
    มีชีวิตชีวา
  • patient
    Play sound
    /ˈpeɪ.ʃənt/
    having the ability to wait or suffer without complaining or becoming annoyed, or to continue doing something despite difficulties
    Play sound
    อดทน
  • strict
    Play sound
    /strɪkt/
    strongly limiting someone's freedom to behave as they wish, or likely to severely punish someone if they do not obey
    Play sound
    เข้มงวด
  • generous
    Play sound
    /ˈdʒen.ər.əs/
    willing to give money, help, kindness etc., especially more than is usual or expected
    Play sound
    ใจกว้าง
  • curious
    Play sound
    /ˈkjʊə.ri.əs/
    interested in learning about people or things around you
    Play sound
    ขี้สงสัย
  • dedicated
    Play sound
    /ˈded.ɪ.keɪ.tɪd/
    believing that something is very important and giving a lot of time and energy to it
    Play sound
    ทุ่มเท
  • impatient
    Play sound
    /ɪmˈpeɪ.ʃənt/
    easily annoyed by someone's mistakes or because you have to wait
    Play sound
    ใจร้อน
DOWNLOAD

Other Categories