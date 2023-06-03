Everyone is unique in their own way. These fun and interactive flashcards will help learners explore different personality traits in an engaging way. Perfect for students, job seekers and psychology students. Download the PDF or print now.
personality
/ˌpɜː.sənˈæl.ə.ti/
the type of person you are, shown by the way you behave, feel and think
นิสัย
kind
/kaɪnd/
generous, helpful and thinking about other people's feelings
ใจดี
friendly
/ˈfrend.li/
behaving in a pleasant, kind way towards someone
เป็นมิตร
funny
/ˈfʌn.i/
humourous; causing laughter
ตลก
shy
/ʃaɪ/
nervous and uncomfortable with other people
ขี้อาย
brave
/breɪv/
showing no fear of dangerous or difficult things
กล้าหาญ
quiet
/ˈkwaɪ.ət/
making very little noise
เงียบ
loud
/laʊd/
making a lot of noise
เสียงดัง
smart
/smɑːt/
intelligent, or able to think quickly or intelligently in difficult situations
ฉลาด
creative
/kriˈeɪ.tɪv/
producing or using original and unusual ideas
มีความคิดสร้างสรรค์
lazy
/ˈleɪ.zi/
not willing to work or use any effort
ขี้เกียจ
hardworking
/ˈhɑrdˈwɜr·kɪŋ/
always putting a lot of effort and care into your work
ขยัน
easygoing
/ˌiː.ziˈɡoʊ.ɪŋ/
able to stay calm about things that anger or worry most people
ไม่เข้มงวด
warm
/wɔːm/
friendly and loving
อบอุ่น
caring
/ˈkeə.rɪŋ/
a caring person is kind and gives emotional support to others
เอาใจใส่
mean
/miːn/
unkind or unpleasant
ใจร้าย
honest
ˈɒn.ɪst/
telling the truth or able to be trusted and not likely to steal, cheat or lie
ซื่อสัตย์
careful
/ˈkeə.fəl/
giving a lot of attention to what you are doing so that you do not have an accident, make a mistake or damage something
ระมัดระวัง
energetic
/ˌen.əˈdʒet.ɪk/
having or involving a lot of energy
มีชีวิตชีวา
patient
/ˈpeɪ.ʃənt/
having the ability to wait or suffer without complaining or becoming annoyed, or to continue doing something despite difficulties
อดทน
strict
/strɪkt/
strongly limiting someone's freedom to behave as they wish, or likely to severely punish someone if they do not obey
เข้มงวด
generous
/ˈdʒen.ər.əs/
willing to give money, help, kindness etc., especially more than is usual or expected
ใจกว้าง
curious
/ˈkjʊə.ri.əs/
interested in learning about people or things around you
ขี้สงสัย
dedicated
/ˈded.ɪ.keɪ.tɪd/
believing that something is very important and giving a lot of time and energy to it
ทุ่มเท
impatient
/ɪmˈpeɪ.ʃənt/
easily annoyed by someone's mistakes or because you have to wait