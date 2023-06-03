Master oceanic zones and underwater geological features with interactive flashcards. Ideal for high school students and aquaphile alike, these fun, hands-on cards make learning easy. Download the PDF or print on demand today.
pelagic zone
/pəˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
the open ocean area that is not near the coast or ocean floor, encompassing the entire water column from the surface to the deep sea
ส่วนที่เป็นพื้นน้ำทั้งหมดของมหาสมุทร
epipelagic zone
/ˌepɪpɪˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
the uppermost layer of the ocean or a lake that receives enough sunlight to allow photosynthesis to occur (Sunlight Zone)
the layer of the ocean situated between the sunlit epipelagic zone above and the completely dark bathypelagic zone below. Characterised by the penetration of some sunlight, it is insufficient to sustain significant photosynthesis (Twilight zone)
the deepest layer of the ocean, found in deep oceanic trenches. It lies below the abyssopelagic zone, extending from depths of approximately 6,000 meters to the very bottom of the deepest trenches, which can reach over 11,000 meters (Hadal Zone)