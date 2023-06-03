BangkokPost.com

LEARNING
More+

FLASHCARDS

Intermediate

Ocean geography

Master oceanic zones and underwater geological features with interactive flashcards. Ideal for high school students and aquaphile alike, these fun, hands-on cards make learning easy. Download the PDF or print on demand today.

  • pelagic zone
    Play sound
    /pəˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
    the open ocean area that is not near the coast or ocean floor, encompassing the entire water column from the surface to the deep sea
    Play sound
    ส่วนที่เป็นพื้นน้ำทั้งหมดของมหาสมุทร
  • epipelagic zone
    Play sound
    /ˌepɪpɪˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
    the uppermost layer of the ocean or a lake that receives enough sunlight to allow photosynthesis to occur (Sunlight Zone)
    Play sound
    บริเวณที่ลึกจากผิวน้ำระดับที่อยู่บนสุดและแสงแดดส่องถึง (ลึกจากผิวน้ำไปจนถึงระดับ 200 เมตร)
  • mesopelagic zone
    Play sound
    /ˌmesəpəˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
    the layer of the ocean situated between the sunlit epipelagic zone above and the completely dark bathypelagic zone below. Characterised by the penetration of some sunlight, it is insufficient to sustain significant photosynthesis (Twilight zone)
    Play sound
    บริเวณที่ลึกจากผิวน้ำระดับที่มีแสงน้อย (ลึกจากผิวน้ำ 200 ถึง 1,000 เมตร)
  • bathypelagic zone
    Play sound
    /ˌbæθɪpəˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
    the layer of the open ocean situated below the mesopelagic zone and above the abyssopelagic zone, where sunlight does not penetrate (Midnight Zone)
    Play sound
    บริเวณที่ลึกจากผิวน้ำระดับที่ไม่มีแสง (ลึกจากผิวน้ำ 1,000 ถึง 4,000 เมตร)
  • abyssopelagic zone
    Play sound
    /əˌbɪsəpəˈlædʒɪk zoʊn/
    the pitch-black layer of the open ocean situated below the bathypelagic zone, characterized by extremely cold temperatures, very little oxygen and immense pressure (Abyssal Zone)
    Play sound
    บริเวณที่ลึกจากผิวน้ำระดับที่มีแรงดันสูงและออกซิเจนต่ำมาก คิดเป็น 60%ของพื้นที่โลก (ลึกจากผิวน้ำ 4,000 ถึง 6,000 เมตร)
  • abyssal plain
    Play sound
    /əˈbɪsəl pleɪn/
    a flat seafloor area at an abyssal depth (3000 to 6000 metres), generally adjacent to a continent
    Play sound
    ที่ราบก้นสมุทร (ลึกจากผิวน้ำ 3,000 ถึง 6,000 เมตร)
  • hadalpelagic zone
    Play sound
    /ˌheɪdəpəˈlædʒɪk zəʊn/
    the deepest layer of the ocean, found in deep oceanic trenches. It lies below the abyssopelagic zone, extending from depths of approximately 6,000 meters to the very bottom of the deepest trenches, which can reach over 11,000 meters (Hadal Zone)
    Play sound
    บริเวณที่ลึกที่สุดของมหาสมุทร (ลึกจากผิวน้ำ 6,000 ถึง 11,000 เมตร)
  • ocean trench
    Play sound
    /ˈəʊʃən trɛntʃ/
    a long, deep depression in the ocean floor
    Play sound
    ร่องลึกก้นสมุทร
  • deep sea
    Play sound
    /ˌdiːpˈsiː/
    happening in or relating to the deep parts of the sea
    Play sound
    เกี่ยวกับส่วนลึกของทะเล
  • benthic zone
    Play sound
    /ˈbenθɪk zoʊn/
    the bottommost ecological region of a body of water, such as an ocean, lake or stream, and is inhabited by the community of organisms known as the benthos
    Play sound
    ส่วนที่เป็นพื้นใต้น้ำ
  • continental shelf
    Play sound
    /ˈkɒntɪnentəl ʃelf/
    a continental shelf is the edge of a continent that lies under the ocean
    Play sound
    ไหล่ทวีป
  • continental slope
    Play sound
    /ˈkɒntɪnentəl sləʊp/
    the steep, underwater edge of a continent that descends from the continental shelf to the deep ocean floor
    Play sound
    ลาดทวีป
  • continental rise
    Play sound
    /ˈkɒntɪnentəl raɪz/
    a gently sloping area on the ocean floor, situated between the continental slope and the abyssal plain
    Play sound
    ลาดตีนทวีป
  • hydrothermal vent
    Play sound
    /ˈhaɪdrəʊˌθɜːməl vent/
    an opening on the seafloor that emits hot, mineral-rich solutions
    Play sound
    ปล่องน้ำพุร้อนใต้มหาสมุทร
  • seamount
    Play sound
    /ˈsiː.maʊnt/
    a mountain under the sea
    Play sound
    ภูเขาใต้ทะเล
  • guyot
    Play sound
    /ˈɡiː.əʊ/
    a mountain under the sea with a flat top
    Play sound
    เขายอดราบใต้สมุทร
  • intertidal zone
    Play sound
    /ˌɪntəˈtaɪdəl zəʊn/
    the area where the ocean meets the land between high and low tides
    Play sound
    เขตชายทะเลที่มีน้ำขึ้นน้ำลง
  • neritic zone
    Play sound
    /nəˈrɪtɪk zoʊn/
    the shallow, coastal region of the ocean extending from the shoreline to the edge of the continental shelf
    Play sound
    เขตน้ำตื้นเหนือบริเวณไหล่ทวีป
  • oceanic zone
    Play sound
    /ˌəʊʃɪˈænɪk zoʊn/
    the vast open ocean beyond the edge of the continental shelf
    Play sound
    เขตมหาสมุทรเปิด
  • thermocline
    Play sound
    /ˈθɜːrməˌklaɪn/
    level or layer of a fluid depth where temperature changes more rapidly than the fluid either above or below it
    Play sound
    ชั้นความร้อนกลาง
DOWNLOAD

Other Categories