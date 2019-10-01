Funny man
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Warner Bros
The Joker movie is no laughing matter
Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.
Enjoy the chaos when The Joker opens in cimenas on October 2.
Vocabulary:
alone : only -
bullied : threatened or frightened by someone with influence, status or power - ถูกรังแก
chaos : a situation in which everything is confused and in a mess - การจราจล
descent : going down - การลงมา
disregard : not respecting something or considering it important - ความไม่เอาใจใส่, ความเฉยเมย, ความเพิกเฉย
fail (verb): to not do something - ผิดพลาด, ล้มเหลว
futile : having no effect or achieving nothing; unsuccessful - เปล่าประโยชน์
guise : a way in which somebody/something appears, often in a way that is different from usual or that hides the truth about them/it - ลักษณะภายนอก
isolated : alone with no one to support you - โดดเดี่ยว
