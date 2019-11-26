Angels in action
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures
Charlie's Angels are back again, again
In the new Charlie's Angels movie, we meet Elena Houghlin, a brilliant scientist and engineer who has created Calisto, a sustainable energy source designed to revolutionise the way we power things. When her bosses rush her invention to market, she warns them there is a flaw in the system. In the wrong hands, it can be used as a deadly weapon. Unfortunately, her bosses turn out to be The Wrong Hands, so Elena turns to The Townsend Agency for help. With the help of Charlie's Angels, Elena’s fight for justice ignites a globe-trotting adventure to get the device back before something terrible happens.
Find out how terrible it can get when Charlie's Angels opens in cinemas this week.
Vocabulary:
brilliant : very skilful, impressive, or successful - ฉลาดหลักแหลม
flaw : a fault; something wrong with something - ข้อบกพร่อง
invention : a thing or an idea that has been invented - สิ่งประดิษฐ์, ความคิดในการประดิษฐ์
justice : fairness in the way people are dealt with - ความเป็นธรรม, ความถูกต้อง, ความยุติธรรม
revolutionise : to completely change something so that it is much better - ทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างสิ้นเชิง
sustainable : able to be successfully continued for a long time - ยั่งยืน, ถาวร
weapon : an object such as a knife, gun, bomb, etc. that is used for fighting or attacking somebody - อาวุธ
