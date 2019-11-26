Angels in action

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

Charlie's Angels are back again, again

In the new Charlie's Angels movie, we meet Elena Houghlin, a brilliant scientist and engineer who has created Calisto, a sustainable energy source designed to revolutionise the way we power things. When her bosses rush her invention to market, she warns them there is a flaw in the system. In the wrong hands, it can be used as a deadly weapon. Unfortunately, her bosses turn out to be The Wrong Hands, so Elena turns to The Townsend Agency for help. With the help of Charlie's Angels, Elena’s fight for justice ignites a globe-trotting adventure to get the device back before something terrible happens.

Find out how terrible it can get when Charlie's Angels opens in cinemas this week.



