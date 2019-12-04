Back to Bird Island
- 4 Dec 2019 at 10:42 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures
Enemies turn frenemies in Angry Birds 2
The angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2. When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.
Find out what happens when The Angry Birds Movie 2 previews on December 5 to 8 before opening in cinemas on December 10.
Vocabulary:
beef : complaint -
forge : to develop a successful relationship - หลอม สานสัมพันธ์
recruit : to get someone to work in a company or join an organisation - จ้างงาน
scheming (adj.): often planning secretly to do something for your own advantage, especially by cheating other people - เจ้าเล่ห์เพทุบาย,เจ้าอุบาย,ชอบวางแผน
threat : a danger - อันตราย
truce : an agreement between two people or groups involved in a war, fight, or disagreement to stop it for a period of time - การสงบศึกชั่วคราว
0 people commented about the above
Readers are urged not to submit comments that may cause legal dispute including slanderous, vulgar or violent language, incorrectly spelt names, discuss moderation action, quotes with no source or anything deemed critical of the monarchy. More information in our terms of use.
Please use our forum for more candid, lengthy, conversational and open discussion between one another.
Click here to view more comments