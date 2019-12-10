Christmas cheer

Photo courtesy of UIP Thailand

Girl meets boy in cold, Christmas London

In the holiday romcom Last Christmas, Kate wanders around London, making bad decisions accompanied by the sound of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence of her job as an elf in a Christmas shop. Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms at the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you should listen to your heart, and, as George Michael sang, you gotta have faith.

Set in London during the 2017 holiday, Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!, including the holiday classic of the film’s title. The film also premieres brand-new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy Award-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.

Get some festive cheer when Last Christmas opens in cinemas on December 10.



