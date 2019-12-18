The final chapter
- 18 Dec 2019 at 10:32 0 comments
- WRITER: GARY BOYLE
Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Thailand
The Star Wars story comes to an end
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in cinemas on December 19.
Vocabulary:
conclusion : the final part of something; the end of something - การจบ, การสิ้นสุดลง
join forces : to work together to accomplish something - รวมกำลังกับ
legend : a story from ancient times about people and events, that may or may not be true; this type of story - ตำนาน
saga : a long series of events or adventures -
