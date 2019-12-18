The final chapter

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in cinemas on December 19.

The Star Wars story comes to an end

Vocabulary:

conclusion : the final part of something; the end of something - การจบ, การสิ้นสุดลง

join forces : to work together to accomplish something - รวมกำลังกับ

legend : a story from ancient times about people and events, that may or may not be true; this type of story - ตำนาน

saga : a long series of events or adventures -