TEST YOURSELF: 2019’s best in film and TV

Friend Zone. Photo courtesy of GDH

Bangkok Post’s Life chooses the year's best in cinema, streaming and television

Test Yourself is where you can improve your reading skills. Whether it’s for tests like University Entrance Exams or IELTS and TOEFL, or even just for fun, these stories help you to read, understand and improve your English.

You can download a PDF of this story to be used in class or at home. Click the link below.

Read the following story by Kong Rithdee & Melalin Mahavongtrakul from the Bangkok Post. Then, answer the questions that follow.

FILM

Praised by critics and enjoyed by audiences, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is easily our film of the year. It won Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or in May -- South Korea's first -- then went on to become a hit in almost every country, including Thailand, proving that this black comedy about a poor family speaks to everyone.

Elsewhere, Joker is likely to score several Oscar nominations. Netflix’s big hit was The Irishman, an engrossing, sombre mafia drama. Indeed, Netflix is so determined to be accepted into the Oscars club that they also stream us the divorce drama Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson (these two films were not released in cinemas in most countries, including Thailand).

Our final choice is Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's surprisingly touching film on vintage Hollywood and the magic of cinema, both making it and watching it.

THAI CINEMA

GDH-559, once again, is the biggest studio of 2019 with two major hits, and their strong performance continues to keep the Thai film industry healthy. GDH scored earlier in the year with Friend Zone, a romantic comedy that made over 130 million baht in Thailand; then its Tootsies & The Fake, a queer comedy, made more than 100 million baht in less than a week in early December and is still in the cinemas now.

Saeng Krasue (Inhuman Kiss), a romantic horror, was a medium-size hit back in March; its portrayal of a female ghoul as the victim of social prejudice was fresh, and the film has been chosen to represent Thailand at the Oscars. Back in January, P Nak, a ghost comedy from Five Star Entertainment, was a hit that proves that old formulas still work, and that the same old ideas of the Thai film industry aren't going anywhere soon.

STREAMING

While Disney+ and its Star Wars hit The Mandalorian remains in the West (for now), Netflix continues its reign in this region. We see long-time series turning out their last chapter, while new ones begin their first step. One of its originals, Orange Is the New Black, ended in July. This dramedy about ladies in prison has continuously pushed boundaries, receiving acclaim through its seven-season run since the show's debut in 2013.

Other must-see hits from Netflix this year include The Crown, which sees a whole new cast joining its third season.

The first original Thai series on Netflix was released. The Stranded mixed teen drama, island survival and supernatural occurrences in a debut that has both thrilled and confused its viewers. With the way the series ended, Season 2 is definitely on the agenda, and we hope it will improve the second time around.

Other projects to keep an eye on from Netflix next year are the return of the zombie-run Kingdom from South Korea, the Brit teen comedy Sex Education, and new originals such as AJ And The Queen starring RuPaul and his drag queens, and Selena: the Series, which captures the life of the late superstar.

For something more Thai and teen-oriented, Line TV is a free streaming service that offers a sizeable collection of original and rerun content. Some of its original series, like Great Men Academy, and the currently on-air One Year (starring members of idol group BNK48) have been well-received this year.

TV

Period drama lead the way this year, especially with Thong Ek Mor Ya Tah Chaloang, starring Mario Maurer, a romcom set in the 1800s.

Another hit from Channel 3 is Krong Kam, in which Ranee "Bella" Campen and Mai Charoenpura battle in an in-law feud set in the late 60s. Over on Channel 7, the costume drama trend continues in Buang Sabai, featuring two half-sisters in a tale of romance and jealousy that leads to tragedy. Thais sure love hard and juicy drama, and when they're made right with a great cast and script to match, they become unbeatable hits.

Section 1: Choose the correct film or show for each question.

1. It’s set on an island. …………….

2. It started six years ago. …………….

3. It’s showing in Thai cinemas now. …………….

4. It’s about a poor family. …………….

5. It’s set in the 19th century. …………..

6. It’s British. …………….

7. It confused viewers. …………….

8. It’s about the mafia. …………….

Section 2: Write the noun form of the following words.

9. enjoyed. 10. poor. 11. healthy. 12. romantic. 13. confused.

Section 3: Read the following passage. Then, fill in the blanks with the correct words from the choices given.

Winter has come and …14… . Game of Thrones …15… with the Dragon Queen fallen and the Raven wearing the crown. The show's Season 8 saw fans calling it a …16… end to a remarkable show. There's even an online petition signed by over 1.8 million people …17… to have the entire season remade properly. Still, …18… its final season, the show will have a strong impact on pop culture for generations …19… .

14. a. been b. gone c. went

15. a. end b. concluded c. finish

16. a. disappointing b. disappointment c. disappointed

17. a. demanding b. demands c. to demand

18. a. however b. including c. despite

19. a. further b. later c. to come

Section 4: Find words that match the following definitions.

20. people who give opinions of something ……………

21. an organised group of criminals ……………

22. praise ……………

23. no longer alive …………

24. a long argument or disagreement ……………

Answers: 1. The Stranded. 2. Orange Is the New Black. 3. Tootsies & The Fake. 4. Parasite. 5. Thong Ek Mor Ya Tah Chaloang. 6. Sex Education. 7. The Stranded. 8. The Irishman.

9. enjoyment. 10. poverty. 11. health. 12. romance. 13. confusion.

14. b. 15. b. 16. a. 17. a. 18. c. 19. c.

20. critics. 21. mafia. 22. acclaim. 23. late. 24. feud.

SCORE 21-24: Excellent! 17-20: Good. 13-16: Fair. 12 or fewer: You'll do better next time!